Sfil : Annual financial report 2022

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 30, 2023

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Sfil announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2022 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2023 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.f r /i n fo s -fin a n cie r es/p u bli c ations/ (heading: Rapports financiers SFIL). The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2022 will be available before mid-April 2023 on the internet site: https://sfil. f r/en/ f i n ancial-infor m ati o ns / pub l i c a tions/ (heading: Financial reports).

