India Medical Tourism Market Report 2023: Market to Expand at a CAGR of 34.92% to 2027 - Affordability of High-quality Treatment is Undeniably the Differentiating Growth Factor

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical tourism market in India is expected to reach INR 2,670.37 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~34.92% during the 2023 - 2027

The key factors influencing people's decision to travel for medical treatment include the low cost of care abroad, the provider's cultural background, the shared language, and particular procedures unavailable in the home country.



Market insights:



India has become a center for medical tourism due to well-trained medical staff and doctors, access to cutting-edge medical equipment, and reasonably priced medical care. According to the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21, India is ranked 10th out of the top 46 nations, 12th out of the top 20 wellness tourism markets, and 5th out of the top 10 wellness tourism destinations in the Asia-Pacific.



Impact of COVID-19:



During India's nationwide lockdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, planned hospital operations decreased by up to 80%, while unplanned operations decreased by 66%.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, foreign tourist arrivals for medical treatment in India fell by 73% in the calendar year ending December 2020, to 0.2 million, from 0.7 million in 2019. During FY 2021, medical tourism in India fell to nearly 33%. However, it reached 50% in FY 2022.



Key growth drivers of the market:



The affordability of high-quality treatment is undeniably the differentiating factor in medical tourism. Medical tourism is becoming a popular option for patients seeking shorter wait times, high-quality care, and a wide range of procedures at a reasonable cost. Medical tourism also allows one to travel to new places around the world.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



The most significant challenge is facilitating coordination between the various agencies responsible for the patient's care. There are significant hygienic and patient safety problems in the Indian healthcare sector. With one of the highest percentages of post-operative infections, Indian hospitals are infamous for their lax infection control standards.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Medical tourism market in India - market size and growth forecast (2021 - 2027e)

4.2. Number of individuals visiting India for medical purpose (region-wise) (2021)

4.3. Top 10 countries based on number of individuals visiting India for medical purpose (2021)



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6: Government Initiatives

6.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

Clinicspots

Forerunners Healthcare Consultants

Health Opinion

MediConnect India

MedMonks

TransEarth Medical Tourism

Vaidam

We Care Health Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2rx50

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.