$1.249 Billion Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecasts to 2027 - Growing Inclination for Omnichannel Marketing and Cross-Device Targeting

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for digital ads was estimated to be nearly $563.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion in 2027.

The global market for digital ads is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry. This growth rate directly results of a sharp increase in smartphone penetration, internet users worldwide and social media adoption.



Over the past decade, digital ads have gained tremendous popularity due to the growing acceptance of digital platforms. As a result of the increasing use of mobile devices around the world, advertisers are focusing on reaching a wider audience through digital ads. Demand for digital ads is driven by the increasing digital spending of businesses and the shift from print media to online media. Moreover, market growth is expected to be driven in the coming years by increasing usage of smartphones, social media, and online video streaming services.



In this report, the global market for digital ads has been segmented based on ad format, device type, pricing model, end users, and region. The ad formats covers in the study includes paid search ads, display ads, video ads, social media ads, and others. The paid search ads contributed major share in the global market for digital ads, holding 35.6% in 2021. However, social media ads are expected to be the fastest-growing ad formats, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.



The global market for digital ads has been segmented based on device type into mobile/tablets, desktop/laptops, and others. In 2021, the mobile/tablets segment secured a stronghold share of 79.4% in the global market for digital ads. While its continued growth is cannibalizing from desktop viewership, the ad spending on desktop is expected to have considerable growth in the forecast period.



The global digital ad market based on end user is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications, automotive, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others. Among end users, the retail segment was the highest revenue generator for digital ads in 2021.



In 2021, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon, and Alibaba were the top shareholders in the global market for digital ads. Some of the noticeable players in the global market for digital ads include Twitter, Adobe, Baidu, WPP, and others. As a result of high competition among brands, investments in digital ads are increasing.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and western Europe markets are the most vital for the digital ad industry. Some parts of Asia-Pacific are emerging digital ad markets, while Japan, India and China are showing moderate digital ad market maturity. In 2021, North America dominated the digital ad market, accounting for 39.6% of the overall market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, 17.1%, and is expected to reach at market size of $372.7 billion by 2027.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for digital advertising. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, and use case analysis.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for ad format, device type, pricing model, end-users, and region. The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).



The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant digital advertising players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes a market ranking/share analysis of top digital advertising providers in 2021.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alibaba Group Holding Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $628.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1249.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet

Increasing Penetration of Social Media Platforms

Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry

Rising Adoption of Location-Based Marketing to Enhance Offerings

Growing Demand for Paid Search Engine Ads

Market Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns for Customer's Confidential Data

High Costs of Digital Video Ads

Market Challenges

Growing Use of Ad Blockers

Regulatory and Compliance Constraints

Market Opportunities

Increased Usage of Digital Video Ads

Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Digital Advertising Analytics

Rising Use of Age-Group Specific and In-App Mobile Ads

Growing Inclination for Omnichannel Marketing and Cross-Device Targeting

Company Profiles

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Holding Group Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc.

Eniro Group AB

Epsilon Data Management LLC

IAC Inc.

Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Onhold)

Sohu.com Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tradedoubler Ab

Twitter Inc.

Xaxis LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/put2tl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment