nesto Named Mortgage Lender of the Year by CLA

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto’s mission is to offer a positive, empowering home financing experience simplified from start to finish. nesto’s mission has not changed since its inception in 2018, and the Canadian Lenders Association ( CLA ) Mortgage Lender of the Year Award is a real testament to the hard work the team has realized over the years. This award celebrates the most innovative in online lending, and nesto can proudly say last year that innovation held true.



In 2022, nesto achieved an incredible milestone: transitioning from a digital broker to a lender in order to improve the customer experience during the full lending journey. nesto will maintain its customer-centric approach and will work towards continuously improving its market-leading net promoter score (NPS) .

nesto also launched its B2B platform—the Mortgage Cloud—which quickly acquired and onboarded its first major client for white-label mortgage operations. This stream creates a unique mix of technology and operations to welcome more Canadian financial institutions to subscribe to nesto’s Mortgage Cloud for their mortgage business.

“It's been an incredible journey, and the CLA award is a great reward for the team that is working so hard in making nesto unique,” says Malik Yacoubi, CEO and Co-Founder of nesto, “I simply want to thank the team for their hard work, as well as our investors, partners and clients that trusted us since the beginning. Stay tuned because we are just getting started!”

About nesto:

nesto is Canada's leading digital mortgage lending platform, with a dedicated team of qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians a leading digital mortgage experience and by empowering other mortgage lenders to improve and streamline their mortgage lending operations with the nesto Mortgage Cloud.

Media Contact:

Alivia Massimillo

alivia@nesto.ca

Phone: 516-398-2513