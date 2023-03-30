Caisse Française de Financement Local: Annual financial report 2022

Issy les Moulineaux, FRANCE

 

 

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 30, 2023

 

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

 

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2022 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2023, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/. The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2022 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/.

 

