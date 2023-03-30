mRNA Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 45.40 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Advances in Technology, Particularly in Gene Editing and Delivery Systems | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of mRNA therapeutics market was valued at USD 39.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 45.40 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.

Market Overview

mRNA therapeutics are a novel class of drugs that use messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules to produce proteins that can treat a variety of diseases. Unlike traditional drugs that directly target the disease-causing molecules, mRNA therapeutics instruct the body's own cells to produce therapeutic proteins that can correct or prevent the disease. The potential applications of mRNA therapeutics are vast, ranging from cancer and genetic disorders to infectious diseases.

Market Analysis

The growth of the mRNA therapeutics market is being driven by factors such as advancements in technology, favorable regulatory environment, and government support. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing demand for personalized medicine, the potential for mRNA therapeutics to revolutionize the treatment of various diseases is immense. As research and development in this field continues, the future of mRNA therapeutics looks promising, with the potential to transform the way we treat diseases.

Key Company profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The major key players are BioNtech AG, Translate Bio, Inc, Aros Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Pfizer plc, Sangamo therapeutics, CureVac NV, Ethris GMBh, Etherna Immunotherapies., Crisper therapeutics.

Impact of Recession on mRNA Therapeutics Market Growth

During times of economic uncertainty, consumers may be more cautious with their spending and may be less likely to seek out new and potentially expensive treatments. This can result in a decline in demand for mRNA therapeutics, which could impact the growth of the market. However, the impact of a recession on the mRNA therapeutics market may be less severe than other industries. This is because the demand for treatments for chronic diseases and other health conditions tends to be relatively stable, regardless of economic conditions.

Key Regional Developments

The clinical trials are being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RNA-based therapeutics, which is likely to accelerate the growth of this market in North America. With various factors in play, the North American market for mRNA-based therapeutics is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The region is expected to remain at the forefront of innovation and technological advancements in the field of RNA-based therapeutics, thereby creating new opportunities for market growth. Overall, the future looks promising for the mRNA therapeutics market in North America, and it is likely to maintain its dominance in the global market.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 39.40 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 45.40 Bn CAGR CAGR of 1.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 mRNA Therapeutics Market: Key Segmentation • By Application (Rare genetic disease, Respiratory disease, Infectious disease)

• By Type (Prophylactic vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines, Therapeutic Drugs)

• By End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Research Organizations) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from mRNA Therapeutics Market Study

The respiratory disease segment is poised to dominate the market in the coming years. With the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and IPF, mRNA therapeutics are expected to witness significant growth in this area.

The therapeutic vaccines segment of the market is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, driven by increasing investment in research and development activities, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Recent Developments Related to mRNA Therapeutics Market

Cipla, a renowned Indian pharmaceutical company, has announced its investment in Ethris, a German biotechnology firm specializing in developing mRNA-based inhalation therapies. This strategic investment by Cipla highlights its commitment to innovation and advancement in the healthcare industry.

Polyplus, a leading provider of transfection reagents and mRNA therapeutics solutions, has recently introduced a new lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation for use in mRNA therapeutics. This novel LNP formulation has been designed to enhance the delivery of mRNA therapeutics to target cells and tissues, thereby improving their efficacy and safety.

