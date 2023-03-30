Global Anti-aging Services Market Report to 2030: Rising Aged Population and Increasing Demand for Physical Aesthetics and Wellness Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-aging Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-aging services market is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Allergan Inc.

Elizabeth Arden

Procter & Gamble

L'Oreal SA

Cynosure SA

Age Sciences Inc.

Estee Lauder Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Lumenis Ltd.

Aging is a biological process of becoming older which is characterized by changes in physical appearances such as greying of hair, wrinkles on face, saggy skin and decreased skin tone and texture. Oxidative stress and unhealthy eating habits stimulates the formation of free radical species which promotes cellular aging.

Rising external appearance consciousness and availability of diverse range anti-aging products drive the anti-aging services market growth.



Increasing obesity and technological advancement has led to the market growth for liposuction procedures



Liposuction procedures are reigning the type segment for anti-aging services market. The key attributes responsible for its increasing demand are rising prevalence of obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle and craving for junk food.

Technological advancement in the surgical procedures related to liposuction of abdominal fat and proactive marketing via social media consolidates the liposuction procedure market growth. Botox are gaining tremendous attraction from baby boomer population and recent announcement of positive clinical trial studies of botox high dose tolerance in patients suffering with glabellar lines.



Increasing aging process due to stressful lifestyle and active participation on social media bolster generation X market growth for anti-aging services



Generation X is dominating the demographics segment for anti-aging services market. The generation born between 1965 to 1980 are called as generation X. Currently they are being exposed to immense stress at workplace and are highly active on social media platform, hence increasing anti-aging products brand awareness among their population base.

Generation Y is set to enjoy rampant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for popular luxury skincare brand such as Elizabeth Arden and Estee Lauder. It comprises of millennial consumers which actively follow latest fashion trend, and growing consciousness for external appearance consolidates the anti-aging services market growth.



Rising aged population and increasing demand for physical aesthetics and wellness drive the market growth in North America



North America is the supreme leader in the regional segment for anti-aging services market. It holds a market share of 33% due to key factors such as rising aged population and increasing demand for physical appearance and wellness. Domicile of major players providing anti-aging services such as Allergan, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Lumenis, Ltd. etc. bolster the market growth in North America region.

Europe is accountable for 30% market share and is the second largest regional market. Large disposable income and increasing brand awareness for luxury and beauty products propel the anti-aging services market in Europe. Asia Pacific currently holds 20% share and is set to register impressive growth in the near future owing to proactive utilization of social media platform to promote anti-aging business propaganda and rise in per capita income.



Pharmaceutical companies providing anti-aging services market are Allergan, Inc., Elizabeth Arden, Procter & Gamble, LOreal SA, Cynosure SA, Age Sciences, Inc., Estee Lauder, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Beiersdorf AG and Lumenis, Ltd.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Anti-aging Services market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Anti-aging Services market?

Which is the largest regional market for Anti-aging Services market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Anti-aging Services market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Anti-aging Services market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Anti-aging Services Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Anti-aging Services Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Anti-aging Services Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Microdermabrasion

4.3.2. Liposuction

4.3.3. Breast Augmentation

4.3.4. Chemical Peel

4.3.5. Sclerotherapy

4.3.6. Botox

4.3.7. Dermal Fillers

4.3.8. Others



5. Anti-aging Services Market: By Demographics, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Baby Boomers

5.3.2. Generation X

5.3.3. Generation Y

6. North America Anti-aging Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Anti-aging Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Anti-aging Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Anti-aging Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Anti-aging Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

