Bic : Release and Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Release and Availability of the

2022 Universal Registration Document

Clichy, France – March 30, 2023 – The French version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the A.M.F (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on March 30, 2023.

The document is available on BIC’s website (www.bic.com in the Investors’ section under Universal Registration Document) as well as on the website of the A.M.F (www.amf-france.org). It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements, as BIC adopted the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The document includes:

extracts from the Integrated Report,

the Annual Financial Report,

the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2022,

the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers),

information regarding BIC’s social, environmental, and societal responsibility,

the description of the share buyback program,

the Reports from the Statutory Auditors and their fees,

the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors’ to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023, as well as the Board of Directors’ report on the draft resolutions.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Kimberly Stewart

Head of Investor Relations

kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 Results April 25, 2023 (post market close) 2023 Annual General Meeting May 16, 2023, at 9:30am 2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 Results July 26, 2023 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results October 25, 2023 (post market close)

