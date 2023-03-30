Global Cinema Lenses Market Report to 2030: Expansion of the Media and Entertainment Industry as well as Technological Advances in Film Lenses Drive Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Lenses Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide market for cinema lenses is expected to develop at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, with the demand for full frame cinema lenses soaring.

Cinema lenses are the optical components that are most widely employed in the design of digital cameras, and they assist photographers in more efficiently capturing photographs. There is a vast selection of cinema lenses, each of which can be differentiated from one another according to the many types of pitches, sensor sizes, and camera mounts. When working on cinematic projects, photographers must need cameras that come equipped with optical lenses that are built in and produce consistent image output.

High-resolution video footage is typically shot with video cameras that have a quality equivalent to 4k in today's filmmaking industry. For example, in April of 2020, Canon USA, Inc. debuted the EOS C300 MARK III in their Middle East store. This camera is a next-generation cinema system camera that is capable of shooting in 8k and has a 10x zoom power.

Cinema lenses are applied in the manufacturing of advertisements, the creation of videos, and the production of films. Lenses are employed to record continuous motion as well as offer superb video quality for the production of film.



Expansion Of the Media and Entertainment Industry as Well as Technological Advances In Film Lenses



The global media and entertainment sector has been expanding at a rate that is both consistent and rapid all over the world. One of the major factors that is anticipated to drive the demand for various types of cinema lenses over the course of the forecast period is the integration of advanced technology into cinema lenses in order to offer a better theatrical experience for viewers. This is one of the factors that is expected to drive the demand.

Cinema lenses, including full frame cine lenses and telephoto lenses, are gaining popularity among end-users in the film industry. In addition, there has been a rise over the years in the degree to which products are commercialized and advertised. This is giving competent cinematographers all across the world an incentive to increase their demand for cinema lenses.

During the period of analysis, it is also anticipated that this will lead to an increase in the market share held by cinema lenses. It is anticipated that in the coming years, growth in the global market for cinema lenses will be driven by an increase in the focus of cinema lens makers on the development of products that deliver realistic images and great quality.

For example, Canon USA Inc. has created two unique lenses: a wide-angle zoom lens with the designation CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F/FP and a telephoto zoom lens with the designation CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F/FP. When combined with 8K cameras, these lenses feature big apertures that contribute to the creation of stunning images that tells a compelling tale. They are designed to capture the cinematic beauty of a scene.



Increase in Demand for Single Vision and Prime Lenses That Are Both Reasonably Priced and Highly Effective



The single vision/prime lenses segment of the global cinema lenses market is separated from the zoom lenses segment on the basis of the product type that each segment offers. Due to the ease with which they can be obtained and the low prices at which they can be purchased, the single vision/prime lenses segment is anticipated to have the greatest share of the global cinema lenses market during the course of the projected year.

Instead of having characteristics that are continually changing like camera zoom lenses do, these lenses are built around a predetermined number of parameters that remain the same. This helps to deliver greater quality in both photos and videos. Prime lenses have a fixed focal length, which contributes to the high level of image quality that they provide. As a result, it is projected that there will be a rise in the demand for cine prime lenses around the globe over the period under consideration.



A Rise in Demand for The Natural Looking Pictures Offered by 4K Resolution



The global market for cinema lenses has been divided into several sub markets based on resolution, including 2k, 4k, and others (6k, 8k, etc.). In 2021, the 4k market category held the majority share of the overall market. It is anticipated that the category will continue to hold the leading position in the market throughout the duration of the projection period due to the rise in demand for digital material of a high quality all over the world.

In addition, this resolution range is said to be appropriate for digital cinematography, and it is compatible with a variety of smart gadgets. In addition, the increased pixel count of a 4k resolution provides a more accurate depiction of images, along with an increase in the amount of detail that can be seen.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

