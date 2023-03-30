Switzerland Diabetes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.99 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.71%

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Switzerland Diabetes Market will reach US$ 1.99 Billion at a CAGR of 4.71% by 2028, according to the publisher. Almost half a million people in Switzerland have diabetes, which is constantly rising.

Diabetes is an essential public health paging, one of four priority non-infectious diseases targeted for action by world leaders. The prevalence of Swiss Diabetes has been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

Due to population boost, urbanization, aging, and the rising prevalence of obesity, the number of individuals with Diabetes is growing. Improving glycemic control is associated with reducing late complications of Diabetes, such as cardiovascular and micro vascular diseases. Therefore, treatment guidelines were established internationally by prominent and renowned associations and adopted by many countries.



Type 2 Diabetes is Increasing Year on Year



In Switzerland, Diabetes affects approximately 5% of the population; type 2 diabetes, the most common type, affects about 500,000 people, while type 1 diabetes affects about 40,000 people, according to the Swiss Medical Net. Diabetes can lead to complications in many body parts and increase the risk of dying prematurely. Possible complications include kidney failure, leg amputation, heart attack, stroke, nerve damage, and vision loss.



In addition, patients with T2D must have a BMI of = 28 kg/m2 for health insurance to reimburse semaglutide treatment. This may have had implications for the patients enrolled in SURE Switzerland. According to our research study Diabetes Market in Switzerland was valued at US$ 1.51 Billion in 2022.



Increasing Number of Diabetes in Switzerland will create more demand for Insulin Pen Market



Based on devices, Switzerland Diabetes Market is classified into four types: Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), and Insulin Pump and Insulin Pens. Insulin pens will hold the maximum share during the upcoming years due to the rising prevalence of Diabetes in various age groups; increasing R&D activities also boost the insulin pen market. Currently, over 95% of the insulin used in Switzerland is sold in a concentration of 40 units per ml. However, only recently, a small but increasing amount of more concentrated insulin has been introduced through 'pen' injectors designed for U-100 (= 100 units per ml) insulin.



With the greater ease of use of insulin pens, people in Switzerland with visual impairment or reduced dexterity may significantly benefit from using an insulin pen rather than a vial and syringe. However, once in use, most insulin analog vials, cartridges, and prefilled pens must be discarded after 28 days.

Moreover, SMBG, Insulin Pumps, and CMG will also grow in Switzerland during the upcoming year. The Insulin Pump is especially suitable for patients with type-1 Diabetes who require a continuous supply of insulin and need to balance every meal with additional insulin.



Switzerland Health Policy



The Swiss healthcare system's duties and responsibilities are divided among cantonal, federal and municipal governments. Each of the 26 cantons was responsible for licensing providers, coordinating hospital services, promoting health through disease prevention, and subsidizing institutions and individual premiums.

The federal government regulates system financing, ensures the safety and quality of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, oversees public health initiatives, and promotes research and training. The municipalities organize and provide long-term care (nursing home care and home care services) and other social support services for vulnerable groups.



Switzerland Segments Market based on Devices

Segments Market based on Devices



1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

2. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

3. Insulin Pen

4. Insulin Pump



Switzerland Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis



1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)



1. Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

2. CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

3. CGM User

4. CGM Reimbursement



2. SMBG



1. Test Strips Market and Forecast

2. Lancet Market and Forecast

3. Meter Market and Forecast

4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement



3. Insulin Pen Market



1. Disposable Insulin Pen

2. Reusable Insulin Pen

3. Smart Insulin Pen

4. Insulin Pen Needle Market

5. Insulin Pen Users

6. Reimbursement Policies



4. Insulin Pump Market



1. Insulin Pump Market

2. Insulin Pump Users

3. Insulin Pump Products

4. Reimbursement Policies

Company Analysis

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Eli Lilly and Company

3. Terumo Corporation

4. Becton, Dickinson (BD)

5. Novo Nardisk

6. Ypsomed AG

7. Medtronic

8. Insulet Cororation

9. Abbott Laboratories

10. DarioHealth Crop

11. Dexcom, Inc

12. Roche Diagnostic

13. Tandem Diabetes Care



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Switzerland

