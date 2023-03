Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 30 March 2023

English Danish

At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2022 were approved.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items c (remuneration report) and d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ Representatives and the Supervisory Board) were both adopted.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire own shares (item e of the agenda) was adopted.

The motion proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. item f.1 of the agenda (remuneration policy) was adopted.

Elected as new Shareholders' Representatives:

Electoral Region North:

Anders Rahbek, Herning

Brian Knudsen, Randers

Dorte-Pia Ravnsbæk, Holstebro

Dorthe Viborg, Sdr. Felding

Gitte Søndergaard, Herning

Jan Varberg Olsen, Aalborg

John Vestergaard, Kruså

Kasper Kristensen, Skive

Maria Møller, Ans

Marianne Fløe Hestbjerg, Holstebro

Martin Romvig, Spøttrup

Mette H. Pedersen, Viborg

Per Christensen, Vodskov

Per Strøm Kristensen, Lemvig

Per Holm Nørgaard, Aalborg

Søren Ole Nielsen, Herning

Torben Abildgaard, Aalborg

Torben Østergaard, Ikast



Electoral Region South:

Birgitte Riise Bjærge, Silkeborg

Carsten Gørtz Petersen, Højbjerg

Charlotte D. Pedersen, Randbøl

Christa Skelde, Horsens

Claus Wann Jensen, Silkeborg

Claus Jørgen Larsen, Silkeborg

Helle Førgaard, Vejle

Jan Frandsen, Silkeborg

Lars Lynge Kjærgaard, Odense

Line Nymann Penstoft, Hørning

Lone Egeskov Jensen, Kolding

Lone Ryg Olsen, Aarhus

Martin Brøgger, Fredericia

Michella Bill Rasmussen, Odense

Niels Dahl-Nielsen, Silkeborg

Peter Frederiksen, Odense

René Logie Damkjer, Lystrup

Steffen Damborg, Aarhus

Susanne Hessellund, Esbjerg

Søren Lynge, Vejle

Thomas Toftgaard, Lunderskov Electoral Region East:

Annette Stadager Bæk, Ølstykke

Dan Olesen Vorsholt, Tune

Dorte Lodahl Krusaa, Jyllinge

Hans-Bo Hyldig, Roskilde

Merle Price, Kgs. Lyngby

Peter Melchior, Slagelse

Søren Saaby Hansen, Copenhagen S

Thit Aaris-Høgh, Charlottenlund

Thomas Løvind Andersen, Charlottenlund

Thomas Kieldsen, Lynge

Toni Øbakke, Greve





The 23 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

At the General Meeting, no members were elected to the Bank’s Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernst & Young Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Kurt Bligaard Pedersen (Copenhagen) and Rina Asmussen (Klampenborg) were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Keld Norup as its deputy chairman.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Finance, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment