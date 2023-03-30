Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Bavarian Nordic A/S

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 30, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today held the Annual General Meeting with the following results:

The Annual Report for 2022 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to 2023 was also adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2022 was approved.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Management were discharged from liability.

Anders Gersel Pedersen, Peter Kürstein, Frank Verwiel, and Anne Louise Eberhard were re-elected, and Luc Debryune, Heidi Hunter and Johan van Hoof were elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Luc Debruyne as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes which give the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants was adopted.

The proposed amendments of the Remuneration Policy were approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding binding signatures was adopted.

Minutes and voting results from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company’s website within two weeks.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including late-stage development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

