Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

MARCH 30, 2023 – COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (“Chr. Hansen”) held on Thursday March 30, 2023, the following proposals as set out in detail in the convening notice were adopted:

Resolution to adopt the implementation of a statutory merger of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes A/S (“Novozymes”) in accordance with the merger plan of December 12, 2022.

The implementation of the statutory merger of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes was also adopted by the Novozymes shareholders at an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Novozymes held earlier today. The completion of the merger remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and certain termination rights as further described in the exemption document published on March 8, 2023. The exemption document is available (with certain restriction) via the websites listed below.

Resolution to approve transaction specific indemnification of management and relevant employees.

The full text of the approved indemnification is included in the convening notice published as company announcement no. 4 of March 8, 2023.

Change of the financial year of Chr. Hansen to follow the calendar year.

Financial reporting for the period until December 31, 2023, will continue in accordance with the existing financial calendar.

Adjustment of Board remuneration due to proposed merger and change of financial year.

Authorization to the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For additional information on the proposed combination, please visit www.power-with-biology.com or www.chr-hansen.com/en/investors/proposed-merger .

For further information please contact:

Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364

Sanne Seyer-Hansen, Head of Press Relations, Tel: +45 6038 6207

