PeaTos, the Salty Snack Challenger Taking on Frito Lays’ Cheetos and Funyuns, Introduces Two All-New Puffs Varieties

Los Angeles, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its introduction in 2019, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos ® has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the added benefit of better-for-you nutrition.

PeaTos continues to shake up the salty snacking category by expanding upon its’ existing line of award-winning chips and curls with the introduction of PeaTos Puffs in two new bold flavor varieties: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs. The new Puff varieties ship to retailers nationwide in April 2023, and will be available to online consumers at Amazon and PeaTos.com.

“Snackers love PeaTos because they offer the same great taste and crunch of the classic snacks that America grew up on, but without all the scary artificial ingredients,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “With the launch of PeaTos Puffs, we’re giving snackers two more ways to enjoy the savory, finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but reimagined with better nutrition, and none of the junk!

PeaTos’ Strong Upward Sales Trajectory Continues, Retail Points of Distribution More Than 22,000

PeaTos is currently experiencing rapid growth, having gained 6000 new points of distribution since January 2023, thanks to strong online sales and new national retailer partners CVS, Walmart, Sprouts, among others.

“With more 22,000 points of distribution now secured, we expect our strong sales trajectory to continue throughout 2023, thanks to our new offerings and promotion partners, including our collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products on the upcoming August 4 theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” added Desai.

In celebration of the movie release, PeaTos’ Crunchy Pizza Rings 3-oz. size bag packages will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the characters prepare for their latest theatrical release. All four PeaTos flavors will be sold in-store in displays prominently featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle visuals. PeaTos Crunchy Pizza Rings and select variety packages, to be sold online at Amazon.com and other e-retail outlets, will also feature a special branded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box design going straight to the consumer’s door. PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings will be available for pre-order to retailers in Q1 2023. retailers in Q1 2023.

Award-Winning Plant-Based Crunch and Taste, Without the Junk

PeaTos 100% plant-based, non-GMO certified offerings also include Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors. The non-GMO Project Verified seal offers consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and nutrition.

PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and no dairy. PeaTos bold packaging pops off retail shelves and appeals to both kids and parents, with the promise of a better-for-you plant-based snack that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

Attachments