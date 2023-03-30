United States Army Primary Combat Systems Research Report 2023

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Army Primary Combat Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the US Army's modernization efforts by analyzing official strategy documents, the 2023 Nation Defense Authorization Act, public statements made by senior decision makers, development programs, and contractual trends that comprise the Army's modernization efforts. Thirty-six months ago, the Army established a four-star command in Austin, Texas, named the US Army Futures Command.



By incentivizing future technologies and capabilities, the Command will allow the Army to maintain a competitive edge on the battlefield. Futures Command established cross-functional teams of experts (military, civilian, and contractor) from each warfighting function to accomplish the Army's modernization objectives.

General officers who lead the cross-functional teams are subject matter experts and C-suite executive leaders in their respective fields. During the last year, the US Army has made considerable progress in identifying and refining future requirements.

By examining related public statements, reviewing documents, and assessing the operational environment, this report discusses several opportunities to pursue continued growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Army Primary Combat Systems

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Primary Growth Drivers

Restraints

Related Contracts and Programs

Long-Range Precision Fires

Air and Missile Defense

Future Vertical Lift

Soldier Lethality

Next-generation Combat Vehicles

Networking Technologies

Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing

Synthetic Training Environments

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Long-Range Precision Fires

Air and Missile Defense

Future Vertical Lift

Soldier Lethality

Next-Generation Combat Vehicle

Networking Technologies

Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing

Synthetic Training Environments

