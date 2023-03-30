Content Moderation Solutions Market to thrive at CAGR of 12% by 2032; Increasing Social Media Content Creation to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13 billion in 2022 global Content moderation solutions market will reach USD 40.37 billion by 2032. Due to the rising popularity of smartphones, easy access to low-cost data connectivity, and the advancements in the telecom industry, both the production and consumption of content have increased tremendously in recent years. Recent years have seen increased regulatory control over content as it can influence millions if left unattended. To achieve full compliance with laws, applying AI to content moderation is the industry’s subsequent significant development and could present profitable opportunities over the foreseeable term. Benefits of artificial intelligence include Live Content Moderation. Faster outcomes and more client and customer satisfaction are both provided by real-time data or content processing. AI is more effective than human moderators at processing large volumes of time in real-time and producing results more quickly. It lowers the operating costs for market participants. Moreover, AI offers additional flexibility because it may be created/customized to adhere to the user’s standards, criteria, and policies for content moderation. It can function well alongside human moderators, enhancing the business’s general productivity and driving the market’s growth in the forecast period.



Key Insight of the global Content moderation solutions Market



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's content consumption has expanded due to greater automation and digitization, as well as more access to cell phones with the internet. There has also been an increase in user-generated material, primarily on social media platforms like Instagram. to create a positive corporate, political, economic, and social climate, government standards require that content filtering be mandatory for all parties. Additionally, private players are adopting content moderation tools to protect their brands and customers and improve customer engagement and relationships.



The component segment is divided into solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 7.54 billion.



The deployment type is divided into on-cloud and premises. In 2022, the on-cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 69% and a market revenue of 8.97 billion.



The organization type is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises' segment accounted for the largest market share, with 58% and a market revenue of 7.54 billion.



In 2022, the retail and E-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share, with 45% and a market revenue of 5.85 billion.



The application is divided into media and entertainment, packaging and labelling, retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, automotive, telecom, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities and others. In 2022, the retail and E-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share, with 45% and a market revenue of 5.85 billion.



Advancement in market



October 2022 - The "Digital Services Act," also known as the Regulation on a Single Market for Digital Services, received final approval from the European Council on October 4, 2022. This regulation completes the process of bringing the DSA to life. Its fundamental objective is establishing a secure, reliable, and trustworthy online environment. It also aims to safeguard the digital realm from societal hazards, such as disseminating illicit content and online misinformation. The EU Parliament praised the terming it as a strong, ambitious regulation of online platforms. The act will allow the safeguarding of users' rights online. It introduces a comprehensive set of guidelines for content filtering or moderation that apply to various EU enterprises.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expansion of social media platforms' content generation.



Content production has increased along with digitization, automation, ownership of smart linked devices, and internet connectivity. Given their growing popularity and addictive nature, content consumption in Instagram reels, YouTube shorts, and tik-toks has also surged. These platforms have enormous potential for influencing society. When the content is unmoderated, the risks are multiplied. Hence, the platforms and regulatory bodies have created a set of community norms. Before being published, the user-generated content is examined to verify if it is free of malicious intent, harmful content, or false information. To accomplish and guarantee this, content moderation solutions are used. As a result, the expansion of the global market for content moderation will be fueled by the rising amount of content created on social networking platforms.



Restraint: Solutions for content moderation are expensive.



Given the high level of sophistication that content filtering services and software offer to customers, these solutions are expensive. Most small and medium-sized businesses cannot afford to outsource content moderating services since these businesses provide knowledge, cutting-edge tools and solutions, and qualified moderators. The considerable share of consumers will constrain the market's expansion turned off by excessive prices. The high maintenance expenses would also restrain the market's growth.



Opportunities: The expanding innovation in big data analytics and artificial intelligence.



AI, AR, big data, and other automated systems have expanded due to increasing digitization and automation. These systems are used in many economic areas to increase production and efficiency and deliver quicker and more accurate results. The production and consumption of content have grown tremendously in recent years. Recent years have seen an increase in regulatory control over the content. The application of AI to content moderation is the industry's subsequent significant development in the market. Benefits of artificial intelligence include Live Content Moderation. Real-time processing of vast amounts of data enables the market players to improve efficiency and cut operational costs. Moreover, AI offers additional flexibility by allowing market players to customize the tools and solutions accordingly.



Challenge: Standard content moderation guidelines are absent.



Consumption of content is not limited to the source or location of origin. Every country or state has a distinctive demographic with unique cultural values, practices, and traditions. What is typical or within community standards in one state may be considered explicit content in another. Businesses with a global presence must abide by their guidelines and frequently overlapping national, municipal, and international content moderation requirements. The difficulty encountered because of the inconsistent content moderation criteria would impede the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the global content moderation solutions market are:



• Accenture PLC

• Alphabet Inc.

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Appen Limited

• Besedo Global Services AP

• Clarifai Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• OneSpace Solutions Inc.

• Open Access BPO



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component



• Solutions

• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-Cloud

• Premises



By Organization Type



• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises



By Application



• Media and Entertainment

• Packaging and Labelling

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive

• Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



