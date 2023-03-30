2022 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies, Proteins, Biosimilars & Other Biologics Sales Report

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Sales of Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies, Proteins, Biosimilars & Other Biologics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a compilation of the sales data of originator recombinant therapeutic proteins and antibodies in the calendar year 2022.

Sales data were obtained from company publications and refer to branded products. All sales data were converted from their original, reported currency into US$ using official currency exchange rates as of February 01, 2021. Sales figures represent the sum of revenues in all territories where the products are marketed. Growth rates mostly are presented as reported (in some cases as constant exchange rates).

Publicly available 2022 sales data of biosimilar antibodies and proteins are included in the report provided from the companies. This report also includes sales data of new biologic modalities such as gene and cell therapy and RNA (antisense, siRNA).

Due to biosimilar erosion of sales of established therapeutic proteins such as erythropoietins, interferon, G-CSF, human growth hormone and FSH, these products are summarized in a new group of established therapeutic proteins.

Sales and growth rates of cancer antibodies were analyzed by subgroup, especially for the strongly growing class of PD-1 & PD-L1 antibodies.

Development of sales of the growing drug modality of antibody-drug conjugates are also presented.

A total of 71 biologic therapeutics reached blockbuster status with 2022 sales exceeding US$ 1 bln. For the first time, sales of 22 new antibody and protein products for the year 2022 were included. Antibody sales represented more than 80% of total biologics sales in 2022. In addition, commercial information about sales of selected biosimilars of recombinant antibodies and proteins is provided.

Sales data are presented for each product within the respective class of biologics. The data were analyzed to establish a ranking list of blockbuster biologics with 2022 sales higher than US$ 1 bln. Another ranking list was prepared for the TOP 30 companies according to biologics sales in 2022.

Newly included innovator biologics for which sales are reported for the first time are

Aidexi

Anniko

Cejemly

Daxxify

Elahere

Enjaymo

Enweida

Hansizhuang

Idefirix

Inmazeb

Kimmtrak

Lunsumio

Opdualag

Rolvedon

Saphnelo

Skytrofa

Susvimo

Telitacicept

Tezspire

Vabysmo

Vyvgart

Xenpozyme

Key Topics Covered:

Currency Exchange Rates

Biologics Sales per Class of Branded Originator Products

In addition

Sales of Established Therapeutic Proteins 2012 - 2022

Sales and Growth Rates of Cancer Antibodies by Subgroup 2012 - 2022

Sales and Growth Rates of Other Anti-Inflammatory Antibodies by Therapeutic Area 2012 - 2022

Sales of Antibody-Drug Conjugates by Product 2012 - 2022

Published Biosimilar Sales 2022 by Company

Published 2022 Sales of Other Biologics Based on DNA, RNA & Cells

TOP 30 Company Ranking List for Sales of Innovator Biologics 2022

Blockbuster Biologics in 2022 (by generic name)

Biologic Product Sales 2022

1. Cancer Antibodies

1.1 PD-1 & PD-L1 Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

1.2 Other Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

1.3. Cancer Antibodies

1.3.1 Her2

1.3.2 VEGF & VEGF-R

1.3.3 EGF-R

1.3.4 CD20

1.4 Other Cancer Antibodies

2. Other Anti-Inflammatory Antibodies

2.1 Dermatology

2.2 Rheumatoid & Autoimmune

2.3 Neuro-Inflammation (multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis)

2.4 Pulmonary & Respiratory

2.5 Gastrointestinal

3. Anti-TNF Antibodies

4. Cardiometabolic Antibodies

5. Ophthalmic Antibodies

6. Insulin and Insulin Analogs

7. Recombinant Coagulation Factors

8. Established Therapeutic Proteins

8.1 Interferon beta (IFN-?)

8.2 Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent (ESA)

8.3 human Growth Hormone (hGH)

8.4 Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

8.5 Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

9. Anti-Infective Antibodies

10. Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

11. Migraine & Neurodegenerative Disease Antibodies

12. Other Proteins

12.1 Cardiometabolic Proteins

12.2 Cancer Proteins

12.3 Various Proteins

13. Selected Biosimilar Antibodies & Proteins

14. Selected Other Biologics

14.1 DNA

14.2 Cell Therapy

14.3 RNA

