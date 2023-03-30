Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030: Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Overview
- Current and Future Analysis
- Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services
- Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular Spectroscopy Market
- Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments
- Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application Trends
- Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and Applications
- Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology
- Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview
- Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
- Review of Select MS Technologies
- Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
- Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
- High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
- Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine
- Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices
- A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS
- Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen
- Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing
- Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge
- Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers
- Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market
- Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy
- Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization
- Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy
- Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance
- Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth
- Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications
- Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas
- Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological Improvements
- Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in Future
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
