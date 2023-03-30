Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030: Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -

AB Sciex LLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Digilab, Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Ocean Optics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris plc

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services

Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular Spectroscopy Market

Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application Trends

Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and Applications

Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology

Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview

Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

Review of Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine

Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices

A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS

Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen

Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market

Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy

Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization

Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy

Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance

Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth

Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications

Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas

Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological Improvements

Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in Future

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



