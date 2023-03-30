Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Opening at The Ridge at Big Rock Community in Duvall, Washington

DUVALL, Wash., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated opening of two new model homes at The Ridge at Big Rock, a new pedestrian-friendly community located only 12 miles from downtown Redmond in Duvall, Washington.



A showcase of design inspiration, the professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes exemplify the array of home designs offered within The Ridge at Big Rock. Overlooking one of seven community parks, the Mulberry model home in the Limestone Collection features classic farmhouse architecture and interior design, while the larger Emerald model home in the Gemstone Collection features contemporary architecture and interior design.

“The new model homes showcase the exceptional luxury designs offered at The Ridge at Big Rock, and serve as an inspiration for the finish selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at our Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington.





Distinguished by its small-town feel and picturesque setting, The Ridge at Big Rock is a premier master-planned community offering two- and three-story single-family homes featuring contemporary, modern farmhouse, and classic architecture. Homes are priced from $1 million. The Ridge at Big Rock also offers quick move-in homes that allow buyers to purchase the new luxury home they want, even when the luxury of time is not available. A limited number of quick move-in homes are available in the Limestone collection, showcasing designer appointed features and move-in dates later this spring and summer.

The newly opened community clubhouse offers homeowners multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a cozy outdoor fireplace, a barbecue cooking area, a fitness center, an expansive event lawn, and children’s play areas with a splash park and climbing wall. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with walking paths, a tree-lined promenade, seven neighborhood parks, and a picturesque commute to nearby entertainment and employment centers such as Redmond and Kirkland.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Ridge at Big Rock sales center is open daily at 26823 NE Walden Way in Duvall. For more information about The Ridge at Big Rock and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TheRidgeAtBigRock.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

