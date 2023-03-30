Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials from Different End-User Industries Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) estimated at US$948.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Continuous Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$340.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$207.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Aerosud

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Royal Ten Cate NV

SGL Group

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $948.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials from Different End-User Industries Drives Market Growth

Superior Performance Benefits over Traditional Materials Promotes Growth Prospects

Sharper Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Positive Growth in Air Passenger Traffic and Ensuing Demand for Aircrafts to Benefit Market Prospects: Global Air Passenger Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Global Production of Commercial Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2034

Emerging Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand (In Tons) in Automotive Industry for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Expand Application of Thermoplastic Composites

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Recyclability of Thermoplastic Composites to Unlock New Revenue Opportunities

High Cost of Raw Materials Prohibits Wider Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d41zo1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment