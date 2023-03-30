Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size To Worth USD 69.27 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.39%

New York, United States , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size is to grow from USD 29.34 billion in 2021 to USD 69.27 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.39% during the projected period. The Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to grow significantly during the projected period, owing to commercial greenhouse’s ability to produce more yield than traditional farming techniques, as well as the decrease in arable land per capita, which is boosting the global commercial greenhouse market forward.

In a commercial greenhouse, consumers can grow fruits, vegetables, flowers, and transplants for planting in an extremely stable and controlled environment. This enables greenhouse plants to produce continuously despite local temperature, soil, or terrain constraints. Plants are typically mass-produced for consumer consumption in commercial greenhouses. Greenhouse farming allows farmers to grow their crops in a more suitable and controllable environment. During the study period, the Asia-Pacific greenhouse market will be driven by rapid population growth on shrinking land, particularly in China and India. One of the primary reasons for the growth of greenhouse farming is that cultivable land is becoming increasingly scarce. As a result, the commercial greenhouse farming market is being driven by the need to increase crop yield on available land in order to meet rising food demand. Rapid urbanization, which has accelerated the adoption of modern farming techniques, and the rising population have been the primary drivers of growth. Furthermore, factors such as global arable land decline, which is causing a shift to indoor farming techniques such as greenhouses, and government interventions such as export subsidies, tariffs or import levies, and direct payments to growers, among others, are boosting the market growth. However, rice, sugarcane, and wheat require a large amount of water and a longer harvesting time than other crops, making them difficult to cultivate using greenhouse farming. Greenhouse farming can only grow a limited number of crops, making it an unsatisfying option for many farmers. These factors may limit the growth of the commercial greenhouse market during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastic Greenhouse), By Application (Fruits, and Vegetables, Flowers, and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others), By Equipment (Hardware, Software & Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The plastic segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the study period.

On the basis of type, the global commercial greenhouse market is classified into glass greenhouses and plastic greenhouses. During the forecast period, the plastic segment is expected to dominate the market. The reason for the segmental growth is that one of the primary advantages of a plastic greenhouse over a glass greenhouse is its low installation cost. Plastic greenhouses are divided into three sub-segments: polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polymethyl-methacrylate.

The Fruits and vegetables segment witnessed the largest market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the predicted period.

Based on the application, the global commercial greenhouse market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, flowers, and ornamentals, nursery crops, and others. The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to dominate the market during the projected period, accounting for approximately 53% of the revenue share in 2021. The reason for the segmental growth is the increased cultivation of commonly grown fruits and vegetables in greenhouses. Moreover, such vegetables are protected from harsh weather conditions such as wind, cold, drought, bugs, and scorching heat.

In 2021, the hardware segment held the largest market share.

On the basis of equipment, the global commercial greenhouse market is differentiated into hardware, software, and services. In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the market. Farmers' increasing demand for hardware to maintain a suitable environment in greenhouse farming is driving segmental growth. The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the study period. Greenhouse management software improves crop planning and tracking, enables remote operation of the growing facility, and reduces the need for manual intervention.

The Europe region held the largest share of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, accounting for approximately 34.6% of revenue in 2021. The region's growing population, combined with decreasing agricultural land availability, is a major driver of greenhouse farming's popularity. Traditional farming techniques may not be able to produce enough food to feed this massive population, so technology-driven agriculture is becoming increasingly important.

During the study period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest. The greenhouse market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate due to the rising population and the need to maintain food security through alternative high-yield farming techniques. Moreover, many developing countries, such as Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and India, are implementing greenhouse farming techniques to improve their agricultural sectors because greenhouse farming produces more than traditional farming.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market include The Glasshouse Company, DeCloet Manufacturing Ltd, Europrogress, Luiten Greenhouses, Sotrafa, Nobutec BV, Ammerlaan Constructions, Ludy Greenhouse, Saveer Biotech Ltd, Harford, LumiGrow, Agra-tech, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc, Hort Americas, Top Greenhouses, Stuppy Greenhouse, Everlight Electronics, Richel Group, Argus Control Systems, Certhon, Logiqs BV and among others.

