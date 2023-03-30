Depth Filtration Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depth Filtration: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$355.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Allied Filter Systems Ltd.
- Amazon Filters Ltd.
- Clariance Technique
- Danaher Corporation
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation
- ErtelAlsop
- Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.
- Filtrox AG
- Graver Technologies
- Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.
- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
- Membracon Ltd
- Membrane Solutions
- Merck KGaA
- Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.
- Pall Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Pentair plc
- Phenomenex Inc
- Porvair Filtration Group
- Carl Stuart Ltd
- Repligen Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Sartorius AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|452
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries
- Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19
- Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Depth Filtration
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Media Type
- Global Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Other Media Types
- Analysis by Product
- Global Depth Filtration Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules, and Other Products
- Analysis by Application
- Global Depth Filtration Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking
- Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process
- Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise
- High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry
- Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market
- Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market
- Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain
- Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement
- Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain
- Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products
- Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting
- Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration
- Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7auvdq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment