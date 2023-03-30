Global Carbon Footprint Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Stringent Regulations Provide the Regulatory Urgency to Adopt Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 476 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Carbon Footprint Management Practices

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, The Time to Act is Now: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021 and 2022

The March Towards Sustainability Must Gain Momentum If the World is to Avert a Climate Disaster: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year for the Years 2000, 2030, 2040, and 2050

If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Manage It! The Reason Why Companies Need Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Carbon Footprint Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Regulations Provide the Regulatory Urgency to Adopt Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Imposition of Carbon Tax, Will it Incentivize Adoption of Carbon Footprint Management Solutions?

Price of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (In US$ Per Metric Ton Emitted) by Country as of the Year 2022

With Carbon Tax Turning Into an Expensive Corporate Liability, Companies Seek to Mitigate the Same With Carbon Footprint Management Strategies: Global Annual Carbon Tax Revenue Generated by Countries Worldwide (In US$ Million)

Growing Practice of Carbon Cap and Trade to Drive Adoption of Carbon Footprint Management Solutions

Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon Footprint Cannot be Ignored

Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint Management

Growing Signs of Long-Run of High Inflation & the Need for Long-Term Efforts to Control it Bodes Well for Carbon Footprint Management. Surprised! Read On

The Lesser Known Link Between Inflation & Climate Change to Accelerate Big-Time Adoption of Carbon Mitigation Strategies Among Companies: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Companies Closely Eye Recycling to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint & Close the Loop on the Circular Economy

Recycling, the Most Simple Way to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Save Money & Improve Corporate Bottom Lines: Global Market for Recycling Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Pushed to Ensure Compliance, Companies Step Up Adoption of Environmental Consulting Services

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & CSR Trends to Boost the Importance of Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Commercial Fleet Owners Respond to Climate Pressures by Electrifying Their Fleets & Adopting Smart Fleet Management Solutions

Carbon & Environmental Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Storm Into the Spotlight

Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management

Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger

Companies Double Up on Edge Computing Adoption to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Role of Blockchain in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger. Here are the Various Ways in Which the Technology Can Help

In a Bid to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint, Companies Step Up Their Energy Efficiency Investments

Energy Efficiency Ranks as the Primary ESG (environmental, social and governance) Best Practice Among Companies: Global Energy Efficiency Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019 Through 2022

A Peek Into Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future

Companies Begin to Leverage Drones to Reduce their Carbon Footprint & Ensure Effective Management

As the Pressure to Reduce Carbon Footprint Becomes Intense, Greenwashing Emerges Into an Undesirable Trend

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

