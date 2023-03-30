Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$780.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
