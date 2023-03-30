Global Digital Radiography Systems Market Size To Worth USD 32.2 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 5.65%

New York, United States , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Radiography Systems Market Size to grow from USD 21.90 Billion in 2021 to USD 32.20 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during the forecast period. The digital radiography market is expected to generate higher demand on account of high-quality image acquisition in short duration by digital detectors and reduced radiation exposure as compared to analog systems. This, along with the introduction of new lightweight and wireless flat panel detectors, is expected to drive the global digital radiography market growth during 2021-2030.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Digital Radiography systems, which display radiographic images on a system, are essentially a more sophisticated kind of X-ray inspection. With digital radiography, a sensor that collects data takes the place of the image. Medical imaging frequently uses digital radiography. Because to its high-quality picture processing and low radiation exposure, it is one of the most popular options for clinical diagnosis. The market players for digital radiologist systems concentrate primarily on improving picture quality, such as sharpness contrast and the ability to identify injuries in real time. The accuracy of diagnoses has increased because to x-ray imaging technological advancements, which also reduce radiation exposure.

The market for digital radiography equipment is expanding thanks in large part to technological improvements. The need for digital radiography systems is increasing worldwide due to variables including picture acquisition speed, image quality, detector form, mobility, and software. In addition, its ability to process large amounts of data quickly and examine patients is fueling industry expansion. The introduction of new equipment contributes to market expansion. For instance, Koninklijke Philips received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2021 to introduce CombiDiagnost R90, a remote-controlled fluoroscopy system.

The expense of diagnosing patients has increased because to the high cost of Digital Radiography systems and the significant investments required for installation. This lowers the rate at which new systems are adopted in developing nations. In actuality, small and medium-sized healthcare organisations are unable to choose such systems and must rely on third-party market actors to cover the expenses of screening, diagnosis, and therapy procedures carried out with such systems.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID 19 epidemic has put diagnostic imaging, particularly digital radiography equipment, in the limelight. The most important factor in the COVID 19 diagnosis was digital imaging since it makes it possible to identify the lung tissue that is compromised in COVID 19 positive individuals. Numerous businesses have made large expenditures in the introduction of new radiography equipment. For instance, Agfa HealthCare debuted its new SmartXR for AI in December 2020, which will assist the Radiography department and was shown to be useful during the pandemic. Therefore, the market has been positively impacted by digital radiography systems during COVID 19.

The global Digital Radiography Systems Market is analyzed by Device Type (Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography), By Portability (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Chest Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Device Type Insights

Direct radiography segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of device type, the global Radiography systems market is segmented into computed radiography and direct radiography. Among these, the direct radiography segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. The primary factors driving the segmental expansion are improved contrast detectability, superior and accurate picture capturing, and improved medical evaluation.

Portable Insights

The mobile segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the portable, the global Radiography systems market is segmented into fixed and mobile. Among these, the mobile segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period due to the improving workflow efficiency, more patients can be seen. easier visits for injured people. The availability of doctors seeing patients away from the practise site is increasing demand in this sector.

Application Insights

The cardiovascular imaging segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global Radiography systems market is segmented into chest imaging, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic, dental, mammography, others. Among these, the cardiovascular imaging segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. X-rays are useful in detecting cardiac enlargement brought on by heart failure or diseased heart valves. Finding calcium deposits in the sac aids in the diagnosis of constrictive percarditis.

End User Insights

The diagnostic center segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global Digital Radiography systems market is segmented into Diagnostic Center, Hospitals, and Others. Among these, the diagnostic center segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period due to the increase in senior populations and the considerable increase in disease incidence worldwide, both of which have a positive impact on segmental demand.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

With the largest market share over the projected period, North America has dominated the market and is expected to keep doing so in the years to come. The primary drivers of this region's growth are the increasing adoption of healthcare systems towards cutting-edge technologies and the rise in chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer. According to information given at GLOBOCON 2020, there were 2281658 new instances of cancer identified in the country, of which 612,390 deaths were documented.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth due to factors like as an ageing population, increased disposable income, the accessibility of affordable new technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Digital Radiography Systems Market are Agfa-Gevaert group, Cannon Inc., Detection Technology, Fujifilm Holdings, Hitachi,Ltd, General Electrics, Medtronics, Koninklijke Phillips, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Others.

