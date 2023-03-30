191 Homes Just Hit the Market in Argyle, Texas - And They’re All for Rent

ARGYLE, Texas, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those looking to move to the Harvest neighborhood in Argyle, 191 new construction homes just hit the market, and the best part is there is no mortgage required. They’re all for rent.



BB Living Harvest is a collection of build-to-rent homes, constructed expressly for the purpose of renting by BB Living and Hillwood Communities. Professionally managed by Lincoln Residential, these three- and four-bedroom houses aren’t short of Texas charm. They come with all the bells and whistles of conventional homes - like two-car garages, private backyards, and space to entertain - without the high barrier to entry or permanency of home ownership.

“Build-to-rent neighborhoods are popping up all over the country, and for good reason,” said Branden Lombardi, president of BB Living. “BB Living Harvest is offering something that has been an overwhelming gap in the market. Many are looking for single-family rentals, ones with several bedrooms, in good school districts, with private yards, and access to trails and parks. We’re bringing that to a segment of the market who enjoy the flexibility of renting.”

Single-family rentals like BB Living Harvest are a desirable asset class for many, from young professionals saving up for a down payment, to families looking for a way into a good school district, to retirees longing for a maintenance-free, activity-filled lifestyle.

Set within Argyle’s master-planned community, Harvest, renters enjoy the perks of living in Harvest’s award-winning residential agrihood, with access to orchards, trails, pools, ponds, fitness centers, schools and award-winning lifestyle activities. With rent starting at $2,575* a month and select homes receiving up to 6 weeks free*, BB Living Harvest is providing a desirable new product class to those looking to rent in the neighborhood.

The 191 homes are offered in six different floorplans ranging from 1,810 to 2,440 square feet and feature luxuries like vaulted ceilings, hardwood-inspired flooring, powder bathrooms, and designer kitchens with granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances.

Spacious primary suites connect to private designer bathrooms with dual sink vanities and walk-in closets. Homes also include high-speed internet access and smart home technology, attached 2-car garages, private backyards with artificial turf, and are pet friendly.

Set within the Harvest master-planned community, the amenities aim at creating a lifestyle and building connections with neighbors. Facilities include three pool complexes, two fully-equipped fitness centers, playgrounds, walking trails, dog bark park, farm with greenhouse, gardens and orchards, fun fields for soccer, half-court basketball, on-site Argyle ISD elementary school, and more. Neighbors can ride their bike to the FitBarn for a morning workout, grab a coffee from the hundred-year-old farmhouse-turned coffee shop, watch a concert on the event lawn, or enjoy catch-and-release fishing from the stocked 11-acre Harvest Lake.

The Harvest Lifestyle Program has won multiple awards from local and national organizations and brings the community together, from hosting social groups and clubs to annual festivals like Harvest Market Days, The Great Inflatable Summer, Harvest Eggstravaganza and more.

“We’re looking forward to introducing new neighbors to Harvest,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “We think BB Living is a great addition to the Harvest community and know they’ll love the lifestyle we’ve been building since 2014.”

Ready to dig a little deeper? Please visit www.bbliving.com/homes/tx/argyle/harvest or call 940-289-8628 for more information or to schedule a tour.

*Pricing is subject to change, please visit website for the most current pricing and availability

About BB Living

BB Living was among the first entrants developing purpose built single-family build to rent communities from the ground up, starting its first community in 2012. All BB Living homes are conventional single-family attached and detached homes, offering large three (3) and four (4) bedroom floor plans with attached two (2) car garages and highly desirable features. BB Living focuses on the most desirable locations, strong demographics, great schools, and proximity to major transportation corridors and employment hubs.



After successfully sourcing and building over 1,000 homes in Phoenix, BB Living partnered with Toll Brothers, Inc ("Toll") in 2019 to expand the build to rent strategy nationwide. Together, BB Living and Toll have established themselves as the best-in-class build to rent operator with +/- 30 communities owned/controlled, representing+/- 5,000 homes in 10 of the most desirable markets in the US.



BB Living has tailored its homes and communities to be the benchmark for a new standard of living that enriches people's lives and the communities they live in. For more information, please visit www.bbliving.com.

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered nearly 40,000 single-family lots in 103 master-planned communities across 13 states. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

About Lincoln Residential

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue, Lincoln Residential is one of the United States’ most respected real estate firms, bringing more than 50 years of expertise and continued success to their multifamily portfolio. Focused on real estate investment, development, acquisition and property management, Lincoln Residential is the second largest multifamily operator in the country. Globally focused owner, operator, investor and developer of best-in-class real estate assets, Cadillac Fairview, is the majority owner of Lincoln Residential. Positioned for continued strategic growth, the company proudly employs over 4,500 team members and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. To learn more, visit lincolnapts.com.

