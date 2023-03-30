New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medication Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957339/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Medication Management Systems Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medication Management Systems estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.9% over the period 2022-2030. Inventory Management Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clinical Decision Support System Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $924.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Medication Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$924.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
CareFusion Corporation
Cerner Corporation
GE Healthcare
McKesson Corporation
MEDITECH
Omnicell, Inc.
Optum, Inc.
QuadraMed Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Medication Management Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharmacies by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Medication Management Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inventory Management Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Inventory Management
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Decision Support System Solutions by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Computerized Physician
Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Medication Administration Record by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Electronic Medication
Administration Record by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory Management
Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic
Medication Administration Record and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory
Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System
Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Medication Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory
Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System
Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medication Management Systems by Type - Inventory
Management Solutions, Clinical Decision Support System
Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inventory Management Solutions, Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Electronic Medication Administration Record and Other
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
