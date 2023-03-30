The Millennia Companies® Announces Daniel E. Gold as Chief Human Resource Officer

Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) is pleased to announce that Daniel E. Gold has joined the company as chief human resource officer. In this role, Gold will use his extensive experience in providing strategic direction and implementing services and solutions to drive business success.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan to Millennia as we continue to develop high-performance teams and systems throughout the enterprise,” said Frank T. Sinito, chief executive officer. “Having worked in a diverse set of industries, including real estate, he brings with him a unique set of expertise to achieve organizational goals. I look forward to Dan’s contributions, especially as it relates to driving culture and advancing our mission.”

Most recently, Gold was director of people and operations at a privately held, national insurance technology company, where his efforts grew operations by over 300 percent in two years and resulted in a key acquisition. Prior to that, he served in executive leadership roles, both working as a human capital consultant and leading in-house human resource functions, in the healthcare, transportation, engineering/software, manufacturing, and engineering/electronics industries.

Throughout his 25-year career, Gold’s achievements range from establishing a healthcare company’s first corporate human resource organization with a budget of more than $40 million to implementing a company-wide talent management and development strategy that reduced employee turnover by 20 percent at a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust.

As an industry leader, Gold is an active member of the Human Resources Leadership Group of Northeast Ohio and The Society for Human Resource Management. His community engagement activities include serving as Board Chair at Crossroads Health/New Directions and as a Board Member at the Hudson Kiwanis Baseball Association, among others. Gold earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication and a minor in Business Administration from Ohio University. He started in his new role on March 13, 2023.

About The Millennia Companies®

The Millennia Companies® (Millennia), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a high-performance business enterprise with a strong sense of mission. Millennia's portfolio includes more than 280 multifamily housing communities in 26 states. The leading development and property management firm has facilitated over 110 substantial rehabilitations, transforming communities, and preserving much needed affordable housing opportunities for families. In 2021, Millennia ranked #2 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners by Affordable Housing Finance. Also, Millennia ranked #27 on the list of Top Multifamily Development Firms by Multi-Housing News in 2022. Learn more at www.themillenniacompanies.com.

