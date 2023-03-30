New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Speed Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957289/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Low Speed Vehicle Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Low Speed Vehicle estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2022-2030. Below 8 kW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 8 - 15 kW segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Low Speed Vehicle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- American LandMaster
- Club Car LLC
- Deere & Company
- Intimidator Inc.
- Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A.
- Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.
- Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd.
- Polaris Industries, Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957289/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Low Speed Vehicle - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Low Speed Vehicle Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Below
8 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Below 8 kW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 8 kW by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8 -
15 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for 8 - 15 kW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for 8 - 15 kW by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 15 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Above 15 kW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 15 kW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Li-Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Li-Ion by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Li-Ion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Golf
Cart by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Golf Cart by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Golf Cart by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Utility Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial Utility Vehicle
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Utility
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Turf Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Turf Vehicle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Turf Vehicle
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Mobility Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Personal Mobility Vehicle
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Mobility
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Battery
Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Vehicle
Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf
Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and
Above 15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial
Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility
Vehicle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Low Speed Vehicle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Battery
Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Vehicle
Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf
Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above
15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by Power
Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Speed Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility
Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Golf Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle,
Commercial Turf Vehicle and Personal Mobility Vehicle Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf
Cart, Industrial Utility Vehicle, Commercial Turf Vehicle and
Personal Mobility Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Speed Vehicle by Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and
Above 15 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Below 8 kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 8
kW, 8 - 15 kW and Above 15 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Speed Vehicle by Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Li-Ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Low Speed Vehicle by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Ion
