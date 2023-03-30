Global Medical Dynamometers Market Size To Worth USD 9.8 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.96%

New York, United States , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Dynamometers Market Size to grow from USD 5.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.96% during the forecast period. The global market for medical dynamometers is being driven by an increase in orthopaedic surgery cases, ergonomic health methods, arthritic patients in general, the demand for diagnostic instruments, and numerous R&D initiatives. According to a data released by the National Inpatient Sample in 2014, there were 680150 total knee replacements and 370770 complete hip replacements performed in the United States. The primary total knee replacement is expected to rise by 189%, while the primary total hip replacement is expected to rise by 171%, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Medical dynamometers are devices that measure the strength of the various muscle groups, as well as the strength of the bones and nerves. Medical dynamometers assess the strength of various muscle groups, joints, and nerves in the body. Certain dynamometers can meet a person's demands for pain, weariness, and healing from injuries. The equipment aids in analysing hand damage and functioning to assess patient response to therapy and treatment. In addition, it aids in the early detection of problems including bone, nerve, and bone damages. Wrist dynamometers, hand dynamometers, inclinometers, and pinch gauges are a few different kinds of dynamometers. The fields of sports and medicine both make extensive use of this technology.

The rise of the global market for medical dynamometers is also being driven by an increase in bone injuries. According to a research by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) from 2017, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million bone fractures worldwide annually, with an osteoprotic fracture occurring every three seconds. It went on to say that by the year 2050, it is predicted that there would be 310% more hip fractures in males globally and 240% more in women. Also, a rise in sports-related injuries is fueling the market. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every year in the United States, there are 50,000 medical visits and 30,000 hospitalisations related to bone injuries among high school players.

Moreover, manufacturers and researchers have begun to create cutting-edge rehabilitation equipment for stroke patients who suffer upper extremity hemiparesis. For instance, a medical device innovator named Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. announced in July 2016 that upper extremity and hemiparetic attachments for their joint system computerised robotic dynamometer were now available.

The worldwide medical dynamometer market's overall expansion is being hampered by the high cost of medical dynamometers.

The worldwide medical dynamometer market's overall expansion is being hampered by the high cost of medical dynamometers.

On the basis of product, the global medical dynamometer market is segmented into chest dynamometer, hand dynamometer, squeeze dynamometer, push pull dynamometer, and others.

Product Insights

Hand dynamometer accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global medical dynamometer market is segmented into chest dynamometer, hand dynamometer, squeeze dynamometer, push pull dynamometer, and others. Due to its dependability, user-friendliness, and versatility, the hand dynamometer has the greatest market share among these and is expected to continue doing so over the projection period.

Application Insights

Orthopedic division is dominating the market with the significant CAGR.

On the basis of application, the global medical dynamometer market is segmented into Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology, Medical Trauma, and Others. Due to the rise in joint-related injuries, it is projected that the orthopaedic sector would have the biggest market share among these and will maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

End Use Insights

Hospital segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global medical dynamometer market is segmented into Hospitals, Physiotherapy Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others. Among these, the hospital segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. The availability of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and the enormous number of specialised doctors who are fueling the market's overall expansion are the key causes of the segment's rise.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like osteoporosis, arthritis, and an ageing population, North America is expected to hold the biggest market share. According to the CDC analysis, it is predicted that by 2040, 78 million Americans who are 18 years of age or older would have arthritis, which will increase demand for medical dynamometers over the projection period.

On the other hand, Europe is the second-fastest expanding region due to the introduction of supportive government policies regarding the healthcare infrastructure and programmes to raise awareness of arthritis sufferers.

Asia Pacific is now seeing the fastest market growth and is expected to keep expanding rapidly in the next years. The key drivers of the region's expansion are the growing population, shifting lifestyle preferences, rising accident rates, and rising per capita costs. In addition, the expansion of the region's distribution network and the economic expansion of developing nations like China and India are driving regional growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Medical Dynamometer Market are JLW Instruments, Marsden Weighing Group, Charter Electronic, KERN & SOHN, Fabrication Enterprises, JTECH Medical Industries, Hausmann Industries, Biodex Medical Systems Inc., North Coast Medical Inc., 3B Scientific, and Others.

