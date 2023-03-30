New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lab Automation Equipment and Software estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. Automated Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Lab Automation Equipment and Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Aurora Biomed, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Hudson Robotics, Inc.

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers

- Synchron Lab Automation

- Tecan Group Ltd.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Lab Automation Equipment and Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiology Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Microbiology Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Microbiology Solutions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Workstations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Automated Workstations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Automated Workstations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Off-The-Shelf Automated

Workcells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-The-Shelf Automated

Workcells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Robotic Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Robotic Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Lab Automation Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Lab Automation

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Lab Automation

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research & Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Testing Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology

Solutions and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems,

Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research &

Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic

Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Environmental

Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical

Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic

Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research &

Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical

Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic

Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research &

Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical

Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic

Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research &

Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical

Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic

Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research &

Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug

Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical

Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,

Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lab Automation Equipment and Software by Component - Automated

Workstations, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Other Lab

Automation Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by Component - Automated Workstations, Automated

Storage & Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells,

Robotic Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic

Systems, Other Lab Automation Equipment and Software for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lab Automation Equipment and Software by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,

Research & Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Lab Automation

Equipment and Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &

Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes,

Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023

(E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lab Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________