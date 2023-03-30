Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights 2023 Top Agents of Quarter 1

Charleston, SC, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate is pleased to announce the outstanding achievements of its top agents in the first quarter of 2023. These agents have demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication, and expertise in the real estate industry, and have exceeded expectations in their sales and customer service efforts. With their exceptional skills and commitment to excellence, these agents have helped countless clients achieve their real estate goals and have contributed significantly to the success of Jeff Cook Real Estate. We are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication and look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.

The Hall Group

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Clayton and Whitney, the dynamic duo of the Hall Group at Jeff Cook Real Estate, have not only excelled in their careers but have also created a beautiful life together. Clayton, originally from Vero Beach, FL, attended Florida State University, while Whitney, hailing from Columbia, SC, graduated from the College of Charleston. They joined Jeff Cook Real Estate in Mt Pleasant in 2017 and hit it off immediately. After being friends for a year, they started dating in 2018, got married in 2021, and are now the proud parents of a 6-month-old baby girl, Sawyer, and a 6-year-old dog, Hudson. As agents, Clayton and Whitney have helped over 175 families buy and sell real estate in the past 5 and a half years. They credit their success to the family-like environment at Jeff Cook Real Estate, where everyone is supportive and willing to help at a moment's notice. However, their biggest accomplishment so far is joining together as a husband and wife team and forming the Hall Group, where they have found a system that allows them to better serve their clients while balancing family time. Contact Whitney by calling 843-428-7578 or emailing whitney.hall@jeffcookrealestate.com. Contact Clayton by calling 843-396-3773 or by emailing clayton.hall@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Brandon Garon

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Originally from Southern California, Brandon relocated to Lexington, South Carolina in 2015 with his wife Danielle and two young boys, Noah and Wyatt. Prior to his career in real estate, Brandon worked as an EMT for 10 years, gaining valuable experience in customer service and problem-solving. Since joining Jeff Cook Real Estate in 2018, Brandon has served over 75 families and closed over $20 million in volume, finishing 2022 as one of the top 10 agents in the entire company. Brandon credits his success to the family-like culture at Jeff Cook Real Estate, saying, "It is more than just a place to work, it is a family. We go through life together, supporting each other in the job and in life." His biggest accomplishment so far is persevering through the challenges of the industry and becoming a top-producing agent. Brandon's ultimate goal is to help guide others as they embark on their own journeys, and he does so through his YouTube channel where he shares the Midlands of South Carolina through the eyes of a transplant and real estate agent. As Brandon puts it, "I love this career and feel blessed to have been given the opportunity with Jeff Cook Real Estate, who helped get me started and continues to support me as I have grown into a top producing agent." Contact Brandon by calling 803-766-4663 or by emailing brandon.garon@jeffcookrealestate.com. Be sure to check out his Youtube channel here http://midlandsofsc.com/.

Nancy Walsh

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Nancy is a successful real estate agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate and has a deep love for family that has been a driving force in her career. Having helped over 170 families build new lives in homes they found together, Nancy's true joy comes from making these connections. She is a mother of four adult children and two stepchildren, as well as a proud grandmother of six grandchildren. Her supportive husband, Kevin, is also her real estate partner. With Jeff Cook Real Estate, Nancy discovered her true entrepreneurial spirit, having been given the tools and confidence she needed to be successful. Every transaction is special to her, and she considers it a huge accomplishment every time she helps match a family with a home. Nancy loves her job and is passionate about continuing to help families find their dream homes. Contact Nancy by calling 843-994-3715 or by emailing nancy.walsh@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Heidi Schaefer

Rising Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Heidi is a native Southern California girl who has lived in 11 states as well as Switzerland. After serving as a flight attendant for almost a decade, she decided to switch careers and became a real estate agent. Since joining Jeff Cook Real Estate in November of 2022, Heidi has already closed three deals in less than 120 days. She loves the supportive and family-oriented culture at Jeff Cook Real Estate and feels motivated to continue her success. Heidi is a mother of four grown children and a grandmother to four little ones ranging in age from 3 months to 7 years old. Despite working another job and taking care of her elderly mother, she has jumped in with both feet and is excited to keep the momentum going. Contact Heidi by calling 843-417-0495 or by emailing heidi.schaefer@jeffcookrealestate.com.

If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate visit, JoinJCRE.com.

