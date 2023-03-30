New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Instrumentation Services Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Instrumentation Services estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Calibration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commissioning & Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Instrumentation Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Instrumentation Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calibration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Calibration by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Discrete Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Discrete Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Instrumentation Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commissioning & Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Commissioning & Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Maintenance & Repair by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Maintenance & Repair by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: India 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: India 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 78: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and
Maintenance & Repair for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process
Industry and Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the
Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
ARGENTINA
Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
BRAZIL
Table 96: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
MEXICO
Table 100: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and
Maintenance & Repair for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process
Industry and Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the
Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Instrumentation Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 108: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
IRAN
Table 114: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 118: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 122: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 126: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by Service - Calibration,
Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Calibration, Commissioning & Testing and Maintenance & Repair
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrumentation Services by End-Use - Process Industry and
Discrete Industry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Instrumentation Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Industry and Discrete Industry for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Instrumentation Services Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW