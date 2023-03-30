Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023

BEIJING, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, ($’000, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change Revenue $ 5,453 $ 5,805 (6.1 )% Gross profit $ 2,788 $ 3,406 (18.1 )% Gross margin 51.1 % 58.7 % (7.6 )pp Income (loss) from operations $ 1,117 $ 688 62.4 % Operating profit (loss) margin 20.5 % 11.8 % 8.7 pp Net income (loss) $ 1,056 $ 594 77.8 % Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 72.7 %

* pp: percentage points

Revenue decreased by 6.1% year-over-year to $5.45 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $5.81 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to a decrease in one course offering from our online education services.

Gross profit decreased by 18.1% to $2.79 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $3.41 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins were 51.1% and 58.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in gross profit of online education services is primarily due to the decrease in revenue. The minor decrease in gross margins as compared to revenue in the six months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year was due to the fact that our online education service is comprised of fixed expenses, which include salaries and related expenses for our teaching support, course and content development.

Incomes from operations were $1.12 million and $0.69 million for the each of six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Operating profit margin was 20.5% for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to operating profit margin of 11.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $1.06 million or, income per share of $0.19 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $0.59 million, or income per share of $0.11, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenue decreased by $0.35 million, or 6.1%, to $5.45 million from $5.81 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease of revenue from a decrease in one course offering from our online education services.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenue from providing online education services decreased by $0.35 million, or 6.2%, to $5.38 million from $5.73 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in one course offering our Business-to-Business-to-Customer (“B2B2C”) revenues and online training services (“B2C”). During the six months ended September 30, 2022, Hubei province cancelled one examination, thus the number of courses we can provide for self-study deceased. The decrease in revenue was offset by our new paperless examination service, which generated $9.0 million in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2022, and is now part of our B2B2C service. With the introduction of our paperless examination platform, which integrates key aspects for testing by most universities in China, such as management of questions database, test paper, examination, grading, management of examination paper monitoring, and related technical services for educational institutions, we have several universities utilizing such platform and we expect more universities in China to adopt in the near future.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue increased by $0.29 million, or 12.1%, to $2.65 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.36 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in overall cost of revenue was mainly due to increased cost of revenue for online education services. Cost of revenue mainly comprised of salaries and related expenses for our teaching support, course and content development, website maintenance and information technology engineers and other employees, fees paid to our course lecturers, depreciation and amortization expenses, server relocation and bandwidth leasing fees paid to third-party providers and other miscellaneous expenses. During this period in order to develop new courses to expand our market and customer base, we increased the number of employees to focus on new course development.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $0.62 million, or 18.1%, to $2.79 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $3.41 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, gross margin decreased by 7.6 percent to 51.1% for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from 58.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of gross profit was mainly due to the decrease of on-line education service revenue from a decrease in one course offering. The minor decrease in gross margins as compared to revenue in the six months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year was due to the fact that our online education service is comprised of fixed expenses, which include salaries and related expenses for our teaching support, course and content development.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses decreased by $0.42 million, or 42.5%, to $0.57 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.00 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to the Company reducing marketing expenses for this period.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.62 million, or 36.2%, to $1.10 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.72 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Bad debt expense decreased $0.26 million due to the Company’s enhanced collection of accounting receivable during this period. Salary expenses decreased $0.08 million due to the reduction of employees.

Total operating expenses decreased by $1.05 million, or 38.5%, to $1.67 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.72 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income (loss) from operations

Incomes from operations were $1.12 million and $0.69 million for each of the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Please see above for a detailed description of such Income (loss) from operations.

Other income (expenses)

Total other income, including interest income, loss from investments in unconsolidated entity, net of other expenses, were $0.1 million and $0.01 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and the same period of the prior fiscal year, respectively.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes was $1.22 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to income before income taxes of $0.70 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income was $1.06 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $0.59 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net profit margin was 19.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net profit margin of 10.2% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

After deducting non-controlling interests, net profit attributable to the Company was $0.86 million, or profit of $0.19 basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2022. This compared to net profit of $0.47 million, or profit of $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 4,440,085 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4,430,243 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $10.83 million, compared to $11.76 million as of March 31, 2021. Total working capital was $10.46 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $10.21 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.30 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.42 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.18 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash used in investing activities $1.70 million for the same period last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.04 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities $0.06 million for the same period of last year.

Subsequent Events

On October 13, 2022, Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co., Ltd. (“Distance Learning”), our wholly owned subsidiary, loaned $20,000,000 (approximately $USD2,811,555) on an interest-free and unguaranteed basis to Beijing Haohua Haoxin Assets Management Consultant Co. Ltd. (“Haohua Haoxin”) with a maturity date of March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, Haohua Haoxin fully repaid the above-mentioned loan to the Company.

On January 31, 2023, Distance Learning, our wholly owned subsidiary, signed an equity transfer agreement with Hubei Education Investment Co., Ltd. (“Hubei Education”) to acquire the 20% equity interests of Huaxia MOOC Internet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huaxia MOOC”) owned by Hubei Education. The total consideration of the acquisition was RMB 714,984 (approximately $100,511 dollars). After the transaction, the Distance Learning’s equity interest of Huaxia MOOC increased from 51% to 71%.

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the online training industry in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Raincy Du

ir@edu-edu.com.cn





WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

September 30, As of

March 31, 2022 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 10,827,786 $ 11,763,445 Accounts receivable, net 2,506,760 1,712,430 Other receivables, net 263,109 320,784 Loan to third parties, current 648,124 569,532 Loan to related parties 1,753,729 1,745,479 Other current assets 130,534 90,630 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,130,042 16,202,300 Loan to third parties, noncurrent 148,566 149,673 Right-of-use assets 491,201 158,697 Rent deposit 64,528 72,409 Property and equipment, net 567,774 710,727 Investments in unconsolidated entities 23,195 12,277 Deferred tax assets, net 651,324 697,823 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,076,630 $ 18,003,906 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Due to related parties $ 315,512 $ 315,512 Deferred revenue 3,376,462 3,980,132 Operating lease liabilities, current 204,654 136,467 Taxes payable 1,143,453 983,869 Other payables 180,382 199,066 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 447,210 372,657 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,667,673 5,987,703 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 286,138 6,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,953,811 5,993,766 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,440,085shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 44,401 44,401 Additional paid-in capital 4,798,793 4,798,793 Statutory reserve 657,329 657,329 Retained earnings 6,643,158 5,722,151 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,028,627 ) (1,190 ) Total shareholders’ equity 11,115,054 11,221,484 Non-controlling interest 1,007,765 788,656 TOTAL EQUITY 12,122,819 12,010,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 18,076,630 $ 18,003,906





WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 REVENUE $ 5,453,052 $ 5,804,552 COST OF REVENUE AND RELATED TAX Cost of revenue 2,650,570 2,364,854 Business and sales related tax 14,379 33,506 GROSS PROFIT 2,788,103 3,406,192 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 573,881 998,720 General and administrative expenses 1,097,104 1,719,664 Total operating expenses 1,670,985 2,718,384 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,117,118 687,808 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 104,846 32,483 Other income (expenses) 1,596 (16,336 ) Total other income, net 106,442 16,147 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,223,560 703,955 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 167,071 109,829 NET INCOME 1,056,489 594,126 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 193,622 123,208 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED $ 862,867 $ 470,918 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Net income (loss) 1,056,489 594,126 Other comprehensive loss: foreign currency translation loss (1,044,121 ) 129,926 Total comprehensive loss 12,368 724,052 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest (16,687 ) 10,486 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED $ 29,055 $ 713,566 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 4,440,085 4,430,243

WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATION STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Ordinary Shares Additional

Paid-in Statutory Retained Accumulated Other Comprehensive Shareholders’ Non-controlling Total Shares Amount Capital Reserves Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Interest Equity Balance at March 31, 2022 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 4,798,793 $ 657,329 $ 5,722,151 $ (1,190 ) $ 11,221,484 $ 788,656 $ 12,010,140 Capital contribution - - - - - - - 42,174 42,174 Net income (loss) - - - - 921,007 - 921,007 193,622 1,114,629 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (1,027,437 ) (1,027,437 ) (16,687 ) (1,044,124 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 4,798,793 $ 657,329 6,643,158 $ (1,028,627 ) $ 11,115,054 $ 1,007,765 $ 12,122,819 Balance at March 31, 2021 4,381,033 $ 43,810 $ 4,799,384 $ 323,820 $ 5,312,654 $ (278,180 ) $ 10,201,488 $ 606,936 $ 10,808,424 Common stock 59,052 591 (591 ) - - - - - - Net income (loss) - - - - 470,788 - 470,788 123,338 594,126 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - 153,129 153,129 10,486 163,615 Balance at September 30, 2021 4,440,085 $ 44,401 $ 4,798,793 $ 323,820 $ 5,783,442 $ (125,051 ) $ 10,825,405 $ 740,760 $ 11,566,165





WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS