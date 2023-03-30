Quisitive Signs Contracts Across Industries for Spyglass Security Solution

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has secured several major new contracts for its Spyglass security solution.



Quisitive's Spyglass solution is a comprehensive security offering designed to detect, analyze, and respond to security threats in real time. The solution combines a centralized view of an organization’s security landscape with a security coach who proactively manages and analyzes the environment, creating roadmaps for future security improvements. The solution provides advanced threat detection and automated response capabilities, allowing organizations to quickly respond to security incidents.

Financial Services Organization Improves Security Posture in Holistic Assessment

Quisitive helped a financial services organization improve its security posture through a comprehensive assessment and deployment of the Company’s Spyglass solution. The customer’s goal was to remove competitive tools and reduce digital worker risk, and Quisitive accomplished these goals, protected the customer’s investment in Microsoft 365, and saved the customer a significant amount of money annually through tool consolidation. The customer has signed an annual Spyglass managed service agreement that will maintain and enhance their security posture into the future. By taking a holistic approach to security, the financial services organization has taken proactive steps to mitigate potential threats and safeguard its data and systems.

City Residents Protected with Local Municipal Contract

Quisitive recently secured a three-year multi-million dollar contract extension for Spyglass with a major U.S. city. Using its proprietary security solution, Spyglass, the contract extension will enable Quisitive to provide ongoing support and maintenance for the city’s IT infrastructure, particularly in its energy and aviation departments.

Quisitive identified security gaps in the city’s infrastructure and recommended a comprehensive security program using Spyglass, which has successfully ensured the security of the city’s tenants against threats in today’s technology landscape. The Company has also been engaged to deliver additional projects that aim to accelerate the adoption of Microsoft 365, modernize the city’s infrastructure with Azure, and scale automation with Microsoft Power Platform.

Overall, Quisitive’s ability to deliver effective security solutions to a major city, combined with its expertise in delivering technology projects using Microsoft’s suite of tools, highlights the Company’s capabilities in serving public sector customers.

Three Year Contract Extension with Enterprise Retail & Consumer Product Goods Customer

A longtime Quisitive Spyglass customer in the enterprise retail and consumer product goods industry has signed a 3-year contract extension. The customer has fully embraced the value of the coaching services provided by Quisitive as a component of the Spyglass solution, which has netted an additional contract for security services and Spyglass that surpassed $1 million.

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart says of the Spyglass solution, “Spyglass represents the confluence of Quisitive’s value for customers. We’ve paired our deep technical expertise with IP that can be delivered to customers rapidly and at scale. Our industry expertise spans many verticals, and we are capitalizing on the clear need for IT security in the marketplace.”

Overall, these customer wins are a testament to the effectiveness and value of Quisitive's services and solutions, demonstrating the Company’s ability to meet the needs of its customers in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860