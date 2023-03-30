New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ingestible Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957122/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ingestible Sensors Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ingestible Sensors estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14% over the period 2022-2030. Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $266 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR
The Ingestible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$683.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Capsovision, Inc.
- Hq, Inc.
- Mc10, Inc.
- Microchips Biotech, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957122/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Ingestible Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Temperature by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Pressure by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Sensor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports & Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Ingestible Sensors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: India 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: India 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature,
Pressure and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports &
Fitness and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the
Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature,
Pressure and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports &
Fitness and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the
Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Ingestible Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years
2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure
and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 126: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years
2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 128: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and
Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 130: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature,
Pressure and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for
Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports &
Fitness and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957122/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ingestible Sensors Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ingestible Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957122/?utm_source=GNW