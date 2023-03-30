The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® Adds Significant New Features

Provides Instant Quotes For Parts With Multiple Finishes

Adds Support For More Than Three-dozen Materials And Finishes, Including Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel And Sheet-Metal Fabrication, As Well As Custom CNC Materials

An Enhanced Order Page Gives Customers At-A-Glance View Of Past & Present Purchases



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced that its Instant Quoting Engine can now automatically quote parts with multiple finishes, a move that helps meet the high demand for increasingly sophisticated parts that are defining tomorrow’s products. The company also announced expanded auto quote capabilities for sheet metal fabrication, as well as galvanized steel and stainless steel offerings for CNC Machining.



“Our AI-driven instant-quoting capabilities are at the heart of our marketplace, and we’re continuously adding new functionality to make it even easier for buyers to find the right supplier to produce the goods of tomorrow,” said Brendan Sterne, Chief Product Officer of Xometry. “Through our auto-quote functionality, buyers see multiple price and lead-time options in real-time, simplifying a process that once took days to complete. With each new material and finishing addition to the auto-quote system on xometry.com, we’re helping further digitize the manufacturing industry.”

Supporting Parts With Multiple Finishes

Within Xometry’s Marketplace, buyers can identify parts requiring multiple finishes and the company’s Instant Quoting Engine® will automatically update. This instant feedback helps buyers make decisions in real-time and choose the best option or options for their prototypes or production runs.

Additional expansions to the quoting engine menu include:

More than three-dozen materials and finishes, including expanded galvanized steel and stainless steel options and multiple finishes in one quote;

A new quick-turn injection molding service for quotes in as fast as two hours and parts in as little as five business days; and

for quotes in as fast as two hours and parts in as little as five business days; and Custom CNC materials such as tool steels and ULTEM, or polyetherimide (PEI) machined parts offering high strength and stiffness, high temperature and chemical resilience



As more auto-quote functionality is added to the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine, Xometry also debuted an enhanced order page summer for an improved user experience. The new order page gives customers an at-a-glance view into their purchase history and or current order status.

About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

