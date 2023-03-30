Molekule Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKUL), an emerging leader in air purification technology solutions, systems for healthcare and commercial smart building applications, and individual consumer protection, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY 2022”).



Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

The Company’s Pūrgo™ air sanitization device received FDA clearance for the elimination of SARS-CoV-2, with additional testing performed to also confirm elimination of influenza and RSV.

Completed the acquisition of Molekule, Inc. on January 12, 2023 and changed the Company name to Molekule Group, Inc. and began trading under a new ticker symbol (NASDAQ: MKUL).

Entered into a definitive agreement on February 26, 2023, to further expand its industry-leading portfolio of Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) solutions technology with a definitive agreement to acquire Aura Smart Air Ltd. (“Aura”), accelerating the Company’s B2B sector strategy.



Management Commentary

“The combination of Molekule and AeroClean has transformed our business to one that provides us with the innovative technology that is needed in today’s market,” said Jason DiBona, Chief Executive Officer of Molekule. “With our combined expertise and capabilities, our FDA-cleared premium air purification products, and our SaaS solutions, we are better positioned than ever to realize our full potential in the estimated $15 billion indoor air quality market. We are now intensely focused on integrating the best that both teams have to offer and to realize cost and operational synergies to streamline our operations and optimize profitability.”

Mr. DiBona added, “With the addition of Aura, we expect to further enhance these capabilities and improve our offering to implement service and subscription models allowing customers to monitor and control IAQ from a single location on an enterprise-wide basis to further facilitate the safe return of in-office workers and advance their sustainability and ESG initiatives. Aura is expected to further add significant strategic relationships and channel partners across several key markets, as well as additional synergies. With these transactions, we are building a company that is ready to execute on our mission to become the leading provider of indoor air quality solutions.”

Mr. DiBona concluded, “We are off to a great start in 2023 and are more excited than ever about the future. We are accelerating our ability to introduce software and dashboard solutions to drive incremental revenues and expanded sales opportunities to drive further value for our shareholders, while delivering best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The significant momentum we’ve established allows us to share our revenue guidance for Q1 2023 of approximately $8 million, with expected revenue of $60-70 million for FY 2023."

Corporate Update

Following completion of the acquisition of Molekule, Inc. on January 12, 2023, the combined company now has the largest range of proprietary and patented, FDA-cleared air purification devices to address the rapidly growing global air purification market. As a result of the Aura acquisition, the Company also offers a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) software solution for B2B businesses, further enabling facility managers to monitor and control individual room air quality on an enterprise-wide basis from a single location.

On February 26, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aura, an Israeli-based technology company currently listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in an all-stock merger with a value of approximately $10 million. The Company intends to implement Aura’s advanced software, sensor and IoT technology across its entire product range and in each of its highly developed sales channels, including major global healthcare, commercial and municipal customers, to provide multi-location and multi-room, enterprise-wide safe air solutions.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between Q4 2022 and Q3 2022 results)

Revenue increased 64% to $91,149.

Gross profit increased 79% to $49,315.

Gross profit margin improved by 690 basis points to 54.1%.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A) expenses were $4.3 million.

Net loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.5 million.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between FY 2022 and FY 2021 results)

Generated revenues of $227,186.

SG&A expenses were $15.0 million, representing an increase of $10.7 million primarily due to increases in legal and other expenses associated with the Merger (approximately $3.5 million), non-cash compensation (approximately $3.0 million), private placement ($1.3 million) and public company costs ($1.2 million).

Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses declined 52% to $2.0 million. R&D expenses primarily consisted of quality and regulatory, testing, engineering, and manufacturing design costs. Additional costs were incurred in 2021 as a result of incremental outsourced engineering, testing, and regulatory costs associated with the launch of Pūrgo and 510(K) submission.

Total current assets were $24.8 million and total current liabilities were $4.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Net working capital as of December 31, 2022, was $20.7 million.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were $114,627 and 50.5%, respectively, compared to $277,615 and 45% for 2021.

FY 2022 Net loss was $5.7 million compared to $7.9 million for FY 2021.

Cash was $22 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $19.6 million as of December 31, 2021.



Financial Statements





MOLEKULE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash $ 22,062,657 $ 19,629,649 Other current assets 2,722,296 1,948,004 Total current assets 24,784,953 21,577,653 Non-current assets 4,373,933 2,145,095 Total assets $ 29,158,886 $ 23,722,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 4,562,253 $ 1,511,079 Non-current liabilities 4,893,431 501,254 Total liabilities 9,455,684 2,012,333 Total equity 19,703,202 21,710,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,158,886 $ 23,722,748





MOLEKULE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Dec 31, Year Ended Dec 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenues $ 91,149 $ 261,299 $ 227,186 $ 261,299 Cost of sales 41,835 147,733 112,559 147,733 Gross profit 49,314 113,566 114,627 113,566 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,765,325 685,079 15,453,261 2,678,689 Research and development 210,746 956,499 1,954,552 3,617,101 Total operating expenses 4,976,071 1,641,578 17,407,813 6,295,790 Loss from operations (4,926,757 ) (1,528,012 ) (17,293,186 ) (6,182,224 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 216,000 - (10,623,000 ) - Income (loss) before income tax benefit (5,142,757 ) (1,528,012 ) (6,670,186 ) (6,182,224 ) Income tax benefit 74,573 - 501,254 - Net income (loss) $ (5,068,184 ) $ (1,528,012 ) $ (6,168,932 ) $ (6,182,224 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 15,378,593 11,363,636 14,676,369 10,135,506



