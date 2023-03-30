Sachem Capital Reports Record 2022 Annual Revenue of $52.3 Million and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $17.2 Million or $0.46 per Share

BRANFORD, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss in greater detail its financial and operating results for 2022.



John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “2022 was another record year for our company with revenue of $52.3 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.2 million. Earnings per share was $0.46 per share compared to $0.44 for the prior year. Further we achieved approximately $20.2 million of non-GAAP adjusted earnings or $0.53 per share in earnings, reflecting the strength of our business and specifically our loan portfolio in a very challenging interest rate environment. We fully understand the effects of rapid interest rate increases on our business and, more importantly, our borrowers and will continue to take appropriate measures to further reduce risk and insulate our loan portfolio, including additional enhancements to our underwriting process and limiting the term of new loans.

“In 2022, we acquired Urbane New Haven, LLC, which added construction finance service expertise in all phases of our business. This acquisition provides us the ability to reduce risks associated with distressed properties, as well as new income streams to help ensure the highest level of oversight and planning diligence on all construction financing. We are extremely pleased with the addition of the Urbane team and their operational excellence.

“Certainly, the process of lending has undergone significant changes the past year and despite the ongoing crosscurrents, our business model has proven to be highly scalable and resilient, as evidenced by our continued strong performance during the year.”

Results of operations for year ended December 31, 2022

Total revenue grew 71.8% to approximately $52.3 million compared to approximately $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations. For 2022, interest income was approximately $42.6 million, origination fees were approximately $7.3 million and various other fees relating to the company’s lending activities were approximately $3.0 million.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were approximately $31.4 million compared to approximately $17.1 million for 2021, an increase of approximately $14.3 million. Given the company’s implementation of its growth strategies, the largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were $21.5 million in 2022 compared to $10.4 million in 2021. The balance of the increases was attributable to (i) approximately $2.2 million of compensation (including stock-based compensation), fees and taxes and (ii) approximately $854,000 general and administrative expenses. These increases are attributable to the implementation of certain growth strategies.

Net income for 2022 attributable to common shareholders was approximately $17.2 million compared to approximately $11.5 million for 2021, an increase of approximately $5.8 million or 50.2%. Net income per weighted average common share outstanding for 2022 was $0.46 compared to $0.44 for 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were approximately $565.7 million compared to approximately $418.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $147.7 million, or 35.3%. The increase was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio, which increased approximately $168.3 million, and an approximately $24.8 million increase in partnership investments. Total liabilities were approximately $348.0 million compared to approximately $237.9 million.

Total indebtedness at December 31, 2022 included $280.0 million of notes payable (net of $8.4 million of deferred financing costs), $3.6 million balance on our margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors, $42.5 million outstanding on the company’s master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate and $750,000 outstanding on a mortgage with New Haven Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 increased approximately $37.6 million to $217.7 million compared to approximately $180.1 million at December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to net income of approximately $20.9 million, net proceeds from the sale of common shares of $39.3 million, and approximately $1.0 million related to the acquisition of Urbane New Haven’s assets.

Dividends

The company declared and paid dividends of approximately $14.9 million on common shares approximately $3.7 million on Series A preferred shares, and reported approximately $5.3 million of accrued dividends.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a financing REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,713,097 $ 41,938,897 Investment securities 24,576,462 60,633,661 Mortgages receivable 460,633,268 292,301,209 Interest and fees receivable 6,309,845 3,693,645 Due from borrowers 5,276,967 3,671,016 Real estate owned 5,216,149 6,559,010 Investments in partnerships 30,831,180 6,055,838 Property and equipment, net 4,121,721 2,172,185 Other assets 4,983,173 936,290 Total assets $ 565,661,862 $ 417,961,751 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $8,352,597 and $5,747,387) $ 280,049,153 $ 160,529,363 Repurchase facility 42,533,466 19,087,189 Mortgage payable 750,000 750,000 Line of credit 3,587,894 33,178,031 Accrued dividends payable 5,342,160 3,927,600 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,439,219 697,403 Advances from borrowers 9,892,164 15,066,114 Deferred revenue 4,360,452 4,643,490 Total liabilities 347,954,508 237,879,190 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,903,000 shares of

Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding 1,903 1,903 Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 41,093,536 and 32,730,004

issued and outstanding 41,094 32,730 Paid-in capital 226,220,990 185,516,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (561,490 ) (476,016 ) Accumulated deficit (7,995,143 ) (4,992,450 ) Total shareholders' equity 217,707,354 180,082,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 565,661,862 $ 417,961,751 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 42,618,817 $ 22,305,530 Investment gain (loss), net 521,662 1,069,374 Income from partnership investments 1,809,564 142,026 Origination and modification fees, net 7,320,625 4,322,883 Fee and other income 2,969,117 2,299,970 Unrealized losses on investment securities (2,963,760 ) 284,769 Total revenue 52,276,025 30,424,552 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 21,549,859 10,422,101 Compensation, fees and taxes 5,315,455 3,122,934 Other expenses 544,684 432,868 General and administrative expenses 3,097,219 2,243,038 Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate (44,752 ) 165,915 Impairment loss 904,909 719,000 Total operating costs and expenses 31,367,374 17,105,856 Net income 20,908,651 13,318,696 Preferred stock dividend (3,687,062 ) (1,853,855 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 17,221,589 11,464,841 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (85,474 ) (476,016 ) Comprehensive income $ 17,136,115 $ 10,988,825 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 37,741,657 26,316,286 Diluted 37,749,169 26,324,986 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 Accumulated Additional Other Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Comprehensive Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Loss Deficit Totals Balance, January 1, 2021 - - 22,124,801 22,125 83,814,376 (25,992 ) (2,890,969 ) $ 80,919,540 Issuance of Preferred Stock, Net of expenses 1,903,000 1,903 45,460,723 45,462,626 Issuance of Common Stock, Net of expenses 10,490,188 10,490 56,049,982 56,060,472 Exercise of warrants 5,334 5 (5 ) - Stock based compensation 109,681 110 191,318 191,428 Unrealized loss on investments (450,024 ) (450,024 ) Dividends paid on Common shares (9,638,722 ) (9,638,722 ) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (1,853,855 ) (1,853,855 ) Dividends declared and payable (3,927,600 ) (3,927,600 ) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 13,318,696 13,318,696 Balance, December 31, 2021 1,903,000 1,903 32,730,004 32,730 185,516,394 (476,016 ) (4,992,450 ) 180,082,561 Issuance of Preferred Stock, net of expenses - - (70,000 ) (70,000 ) Issuance of Common Stock, net of expenses 7,879,907 7,880 39,284,065 39,291,945 Acquisition of Urbane New Haven assets 300,000 300 995,700 996,000 Exercise of warrants 19,658 20 (20 ) - Stock based compensation 163,967 164 494,851 495,015 Unrealized loss on investments (85,474 ) (85,474 ) Dividends paid on Common shares (14,882,122 ) (14,882,122 ) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (3,687,062 ) (3,687,062 ) Accrued Dividends (5,342,160 ) (5,342,160 ) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 20,908,651 20,908,651 Balance, December 31, 2022 1,903,000 $ 1,903 41,093,536 $ 41,094 $ 226,220,990 $ (561,490 ) $ (7,995,143 ) $ 217,707,354 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.







SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Years Ended December 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 20,908,651 $ 13,318,696 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 2,104,093 1,215,200 Write-off of deferred financing costs - 72,806 Depreciation expense 106,414 83,525 Stock based compensation 495,015 191,318 Impairment loss 904,909 719,000 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate (44,752 ) 165,915 Unrealized loss on investment securities 2,963,760 (284,769 ) Gain on sale of investment securities (521,662 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Interest and fees receivable (2,616,200 ) (1,873,578 ) Other assets (3,599,779 ) (26,801 ) Due from borrowers (1,605,951 ) (1,645,353 ) Accrued Dividends Payable (1,414,560 ) - Other Assets - Prepaid Expenses - (199,978 ) (Decrease) increase in: Accrued Interest 158,687 161,385 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 766,723 129,091 Deferred revenue (283,038 ) 2,544,159 Advances from borrowers (5,173,950 ) 13,235,575 Total adjustments (7,760,291 ) 14,487,495 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 13,148,360 27,806,191 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investment securities (51,651,930 ) (204,064,590 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 85,113,227 180,533,333 Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (24,775,342 ) (6,055,838 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 2,090,879 2,399,557 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net (126,442 ) (981,873 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,581,350 ) (822,322 ) Security deposits held - (13,415 ) Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (300,277,303 ) (251,832,318 ) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 131,840,244 115,147,409 Other Assets - Pre-offering Costs (170,606 ) (306,440 ) NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (159,538,623 ) (165,996,497 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit (29,590,137 ) 5,122,383 Net proceeds from repurchase facility 23,446,277 19,087,189 Proceeds from mortgage - 750,000 Repayment of mortgage payable - (767,508 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - principal payments on other notes (24,907 ) (23,761 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (18,809,722 ) (12,267,706 ) Dividends paid on Preferred Stock (3,687,062 ) (1,853,855 ) Financings costs incurred - (461,357 ) Repayment of other loans - (257,845 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 39,291,945 56,060,472 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses (70,000 ) 45,462,626 Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes 122,125,000 51,750,000 Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes (4,516,931 ) (1,879,463 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 128,164,463 160,721,175 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,225,800 ) 22,530,869 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 41,938,897 19,408,028 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 23,713,097 $ 41,938,897 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued) Years Ended December 30, 2022 2021 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid $ 19,286,819 $ 9,097,631 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION-NON-CASH Dividends declared and payable $ 5,342,160 $ 3,927,600 Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $1,376,733. Additionally, Property and Equipment, Goodwill, and Intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition from Urbane New Haven during the period ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $996,000.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



