Sachem Capital Reports Record 2022 Annual Revenue of $52.3 Million and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $17.2 Million or $0.46 per Share

BRANFORD, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss in greater detail its financial and operating results for 2022.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “2022 was another record year for our company with revenue of $52.3 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.2 million. Earnings per share was $0.46 per share compared to $0.44 for the prior year. Further we achieved approximately $20.2 million of non-GAAP adjusted earnings or $0.53 per share in earnings, reflecting the strength of our business and specifically our loan portfolio in a very challenging interest rate environment. We fully understand the effects of rapid interest rate increases on our business and, more importantly, our borrowers and will continue to take appropriate measures to further reduce risk and insulate our loan portfolio, including additional enhancements to our underwriting process and limiting the term of new loans.

“In 2022, we acquired Urbane New Haven, LLC, which added construction finance service expertise in all phases of our business. This acquisition provides us the ability to reduce risks associated with distressed properties, as well as new income streams to help ensure the highest level of oversight and planning diligence on all construction financing. We are extremely pleased with the addition of the Urbane team and their operational excellence.

“Certainly, the process of lending has undergone significant changes the past year and despite the ongoing crosscurrents, our business model has proven to be highly scalable and resilient, as evidenced by our continued strong performance during the year.”

Results of operations for year ended December 31, 2022

Total revenue grew 71.8% to approximately $52.3 million compared to approximately $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations. For 2022, interest income was approximately $42.6 million, origination fees were approximately $7.3 million and various other fees relating to the company’s lending activities were approximately $3.0 million.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were approximately $31.4 million compared to approximately $17.1 million for 2021, an increase of approximately $14.3 million. Given the company’s implementation of its growth strategies, the largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were $21.5 million in 2022 compared to $10.4 million in 2021. The balance of the increases was attributable to (i) approximately $2.2 million of compensation (including stock-based compensation), fees and taxes and (ii) approximately $854,000 general and administrative expenses. These increases are attributable to the implementation of certain growth strategies.

Net income for 2022 attributable to common shareholders was approximately $17.2 million compared to approximately $11.5 million for 2021, an increase of approximately $5.8 million or 50.2%. Net income per weighted average common share outstanding for 2022 was $0.46 compared to $0.44 for 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were approximately $565.7 million compared to approximately $418.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $147.7 million, or 35.3%. The increase was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio, which increased approximately $168.3 million, and an approximately $24.8 million increase in partnership investments. Total liabilities were approximately $348.0 million compared to approximately $237.9 million.

Total indebtedness at December 31, 2022 included $280.0 million of notes payable (net of $8.4 million of deferred financing costs), $3.6 million balance on our margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors, $42.5 million outstanding on the company’s master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate and $750,000 outstanding on a mortgage with New Haven Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 increased approximately $37.6 million to $217.7 million compared to approximately $180.1 million at December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to net income of approximately $20.9 million, net proceeds from the sale of common shares of $39.3 million, and approximately $1.0 million related to the acquisition of Urbane New Haven’s assets.

Dividends

The company declared and paid dividends of approximately $14.9 million on common shares approximately $3.7 million on Series A preferred shares, and reported approximately $5.3 million of accrued dividends.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers or +1 201-389-0920 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Friday, April 14, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 13737135.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a financing REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Investor & Media Contact:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com

 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
   
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
     
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $23,713,097  $41,938,897 
Investment securities  24,576,462   60,633,661 
Mortgages receivable  460,633,268   292,301,209 
Interest and fees receivable  6,309,845   3,693,645 
Due from borrowers  5,276,967   3,671,016 
Real estate owned  5,216,149   6,559,010 
Investments in partnerships  30,831,180   6,055,838 
Property and equipment, net  4,121,721   2,172,185 
Other assets  4,983,173   936,290 
Total assets $565,661,862  $417,961,751 
     
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:    
Liabilities:    
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $8,352,597 and $5,747,387) $280,049,153  $160,529,363 
Repurchase facility  42,533,466   19,087,189 
Mortgage payable  750,000   750,000 
Line of credit  3,587,894   33,178,031 
Accrued dividends payable  5,342,160   3,927,600 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  1,439,219   697,403 
Advances from borrowers  9,892,164   15,066,114 
Deferred revenue  4,360,452   4,643,490 
Total liabilities  347,954,508   237,879,190 
     
Commitments and Contingencies    
     
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,903,000 shares of
   Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding		  1,903   1,903 
Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 41,093,536 and 32,730,004
   issued and outstanding		  41,094   32,730 
Paid-in capital  226,220,990   185,516,394 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (561,490)  (476,016)
Accumulated deficit  (7,995,143)  (4,992,450)
Total shareholders' equity  217,707,354   180,082,561 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $565,661,862  $417,961,751 
     
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
     


    
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    
 Years Ended
 December 31,
  
  2022   2021 
Revenue:   
Interest income from loans$42,618,817  $22,305,530 
Investment gain (loss), net 521,662   1,069,374 
Income from partnership investments 1,809,564   142,026 
Origination and modification fees, net 7,320,625   4,322,883 
Fee and other income 2,969,117   2,299,970 
Unrealized losses on investment securities (2,963,760)  284,769 
Total revenue 52,276,025   30,424,552 
    
Operating costs and expenses:   
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 21,549,859   10,422,101 
Compensation, fees and taxes 5,315,455   3,122,934 
Other expenses 544,684   432,868 
General and administrative expenses 3,097,219   2,243,038 
Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate (44,752)  165,915 
Impairment loss 904,909   719,000 
Total operating costs and expenses 31,367,374   17,105,856 
Net income 20,908,651   13,318,696 
Preferred stock dividend (3,687,062)  (1,853,855)
Net income attributable to common shareholders 17,221,589   11,464,841 
    
Other comprehensive loss   
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (85,474)  (476,016)
Comprehensive income$17,136,115  $10,988,825 
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:   
Basic$0.46  $0.44 
Diluted$0.46  $0.44 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:   
Basic 37,741,657   26,316,286 
Diluted 37,749,169   26,324,986 
    
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
    


  
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
        
           Accumulated    
         Additional Other     
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in  Comprehensive Accumulated  
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Loss Deficit Totals
                          
Balance, January 1, 2021-  - 22,124,801  22,125  83,814,376   (25,992)  (2,890,969) $80,919,540 
                          
Issuance of Preferred Stock, Net of expenses1,903,000  1,903       45,460,723           45,462,626 
                          
Issuance of Common Stock, Net of expenses     10,490,188  10,490  56,049,982           56,060,472 
                          
Exercise of warrants     5,334  5  (5)          - 
                          
Stock based compensation     109,681  110  191,318           191,428 
                          
Unrealized loss on investments               (450,024)      (450,024)
                          
Dividends paid on Common shares                   (9,638,722)  (9,638,722)
                          
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock                   (1,853,855)  (1,853,855)
                          
Dividends declared and payable                   (3,927,600)  (3,927,600)
                          
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021                   13,318,696   13,318,696 
                          
Balance, December 31, 20211,903,000  1,903 32,730,004  32,730  185,516,394   (476,016)  (4,992,450)  180,082,561 
                          
Issuance of Preferred Stock, net of expenses-  -       (70,000)          (70,000)
                          
Issuance of Common Stock, net of expenses     7,879,907  7,880  39,284,065           39,291,945 
                          
Acquisition of Urbane New Haven assets     300,000  300  995,700           996,000 
                          
Exercise of warrants     19,658  20  (20)          - 
                          
Stock based compensation     163,967  164  494,851           495,015 
                          
Unrealized loss on investments               (85,474)      (85,474)
                          
Dividends paid on Common shares                   (14,882,122)  (14,882,122)
                          
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock                   (3,687,062)  (3,687,062)
                          
Accrued Dividends                   (5,342,160)  (5,342,160)
                          
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022                   20,908,651   20,908,651 
Balance, December 31, 20221,903,000 $1,903 41,093,536 $41,094 $226,220,990  $(561,490) $(7,995,143) $217,707,354 
                          
                          
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
                


 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
    
 Years Ended
 December 30,
  
  2022   2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income$20,908,651  $13,318,696 
    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 2,104,093   1,215,200 
Write-off of deferred financing costs -   72,806 
Depreciation expense 106,414   83,525 
Stock based compensation 495,015   191,318 
Impairment loss 904,909   719,000 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate (44,752)  165,915 
Unrealized loss on investment securities 2,963,760   (284,769)
Gain on sale of investment securities (521,662)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
(Increase) decrease in:   
Interest and fees receivable (2,616,200)  (1,873,578)
Other assets (3,599,779)  (26,801)
Due from borrowers (1,605,951)  (1,645,353)
Accrued Dividends Payable (1,414,560) 
Other Assets - Prepaid Expenses -   (199,978)
(Decrease) increase in:   
Accrued Interest 158,687   161,385 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 766,723   129,091 
Deferred revenue (283,038)  2,544,159 
Advances from borrowers (5,173,950)  13,235,575 
Total adjustments (7,760,291)  14,487,495 
    
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 13,148,360   27,806,191 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Purchase of investment securities (51,651,930)  (204,064,590)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 85,113,227   180,533,333 
Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (24,775,342)  (6,055,838)
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 2,090,879   2,399,557 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net (126,442)  (981,873)
Purchase of property and equipment (1,581,350)  (822,322)
Security deposits held -   (13,415)
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (300,277,303)  (251,832,318)
Principal collections on mortgages receivable 131,840,244   115,147,409 
Other Assets - Pre-offering Costs (170,606)  (306,440)
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (159,538,623)  (165,996,497)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit (29,590,137)  5,122,383 
Net proceeds from repurchase facility 23,446,277   19,087,189 
Proceeds from mortgage -   750,000 
Repayment of mortgage payable -   (767,508)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - principal payments on other notes (24,907)  (23,761)
Dividends paid on Common Stock (18,809,722)  (12,267,706)
Dividends paid on Preferred Stock (3,687,062)  (1,853,855)
Financings costs incurred -   (461,357)
Repayment of other loans -   (257,845)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 39,291,945   56,060,472 
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses (70,000)  45,462,626 
Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes 122,125,000   51,750,000 
Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes (4,516,931)  (1,879,463)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 128,164,463   160,721,175 
    
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,225,800)  22,530,869 
    
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 41,938,897   19,408,028 
    
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$23,713,097  $41,938,897 
    
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
    


 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued)
     
  Years Ended
  December 30,
   
  2022 2021
     
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS  
INFORMATION    
Interest paid $19,286,819 $9,097,631
     
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION-NON-CASH    
Dividends declared and payable $5,342,160 $3,927,600
     
     
Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $1,376,733. Additionally, Property and Equipment, Goodwill, and Intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition from Urbane New Haven during the period ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $996,000.
       
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.