Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.3% over the period 2022-2030. Industrial IGSS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.5% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aviation IGGS segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Air Liquide SA

- Alfa Laval AB

- Cobham PLC

- Coldharbour Marine Ltd.

- Eaton Corporation PLC

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Novair SAS

- On Site Gas Systems

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- Wartsila Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial IGSS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Industrial IGSS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial IGSS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation IGGS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Aviation IGGS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation IGGS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine IGGS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Marine IGGS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine IGGS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

Fit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for OEM Fit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM Fit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS,

Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine

IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation

and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine

IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine

IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine

IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS,

Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine

IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inert

Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation

and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator Systems

(IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial

IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS

and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and

Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - OEM Fit and Retrofit Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial,

Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Industrial, Aviation and Marine

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas Generator

Systems (IGGS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component -

Industrial IGSS, Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inert Gas

Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Industrial IGSS,

Aviation IGGS and Marine IGGS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inert Gas

Generator Systems (IGGS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of



