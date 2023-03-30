Intermap Announces $1 Million Subscription by Major Insurance Client

Upsell grows monthly recurring revenue by more than 13% since the end of 2022



Company on track for continued double digit growth in 2023 subscription revenue

DENVER, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced a $1 million cornerstone multi-year renewal of its InsitePro® insurance software. The new subscription is InsitePro’s largest single contract to date and delivers a 130% increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) over the previous subscription. This growth correlates with increasing market demand for reliable data and tools to accurately measure and monetize climate risk and the business growth InsitePro delivers for its clients.



InsitePro is a Software as a Service package that delivers property-specific underwriting analytics for flood insurance anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. InsitePro’s subscription revenue has grown at a 15% CAGR since 2018, which corresponds with the growth of the U.S. private flood insurance market it predominantly serves. InsitePro has achieved its highest booking total in the first quarter of this year, surpassing the fourth quarter results in 2022. Additionally, the Company has maintained a net annual revenue retention rate greater than 90% for the eighth consecutive quarter. This renewal has resulted in a 13% increase in InsitePro's MRR since the end of 2022, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond.

“InsitePro is continuing its strong start in 2023, driven by a combination of increasing uninsured flood losses across the U.S. and a hard market providing an opportunity for global insurers to grow premium,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “InsitePro delivers the necessary geospatial analytics to enable new entries into flood insurance and reliable growth for market incumbents. The ability to underwrite flood effectively, including risk-selection and pricing, unlocks enormous potential premium for insurers and helps them provide a critical component of society’s resilience to climate risk.”

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.