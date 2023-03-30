Mobivity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2022.
Q4 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenue growth of 185% from $613,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Gross profit improved from a loss of $367,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a gross profit of $602,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 264% improvement.
- Operating expenses decreased 3% from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net operating loss improved by 23% from $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Recent Business Highlights
- Mobivity has executed more than five million Connected Rewards impressions rewarding consumers with a variety of rewards for playing mobile games.
- Total gaming publishers executing Connected Rewards programs has quadrupled to a total of eight publishers marketing a dozen popular mobile game titles in the past 12 months.
- More than 14 brands, across a variety of verticals including restaurants, convenience stores and salons, participating in Connected Rewards campaigns.
- Gaming industry veteran Kim Carlson appointed as Chief Revenue Officer in September 2022.
- Completed a $3.5 million financing in March 2023.
Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “This year we made significant progress in our transformation to focus on Connected Rewards, a platform that has shown great potential for growth, particularly in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry. This platform brings brands and digital businesses together in a unique way to cross-promote services with everyday incentives, creating a win-win-win scenario for game publishers, popular restaurant and convenience store brands and consumers. Our new team members, including our Chief Revenue Officer, Kim Carlson, bring a wealth of experience from the gaming industry, and we are confident that Connected Rewards will drive our business growth in the future. While we remain committed to our legacy business, we believe that Connected Rewards is the future of our business and we will capitalize on the vast potential of our technology in the mobile gaming industry and create long-term value for our shareholders.”
Consolidated Financial Summaries
|(In thousands)
|Three months ended December 31
|12 months ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|$$
|%
|2022
|2021
|$$
|%
|Revenue
|$1,747
|$613
|$1,134
|185%
|$7,534
|$8,175
|($641)
|(8%)
|Gross profit
|$602
|($367)
|$969
|264%
|$2,205
|$3,873
|($1,668)
|(43%)
|Gross margin
|34.5%
|NM
|29.3%
|47.4%
|(1,810) bps
|Operating Expenses
|$3,545
|$3,658
|($113)
|(3%)
|$11,364
|$12,746
|($1,382)
|(11%)
|Income (loss) from Operations
|($2,943)
|($4,024)
|$1,081
|NM
|($9,159)
|($8,873)
|($286)
|(3%)
|Net income (loss)
|($3,210)
|($4,150)
|$886
|23%
|($9,997)
|($8,260)
|($1,737)
|(21%)
|Adjusted EBITDA *
|($1,740)
|($3,618)
|$1,878
|52%
|($6,421)
|($6,287)
|($134)
|(2%)
Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today’s press release. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity’s operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity’s business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.
About Mobivity
Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company’s operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth from time to time in Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Audited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|426,740
|$
|735,424
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34,446 and $56,340, respectively
|1,081,183
|578,303
|Contracts receivable, current
|—
|—
|Other current assets
|195,017
|227,458
|Total current assets
|1,702,940
|1,541,185
|Right to use lease assets
|981,896
|1,187,537
|Intangible assets, net
|194,772
|1,124,720
|Contracts receivable, long term
|—
|—
|Other assets
|137,917
|173,325
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,017,525
|$
|4,437,950
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,412,612
|$
|3,823,909
|Accrued interest
|443,448
|172,239
|Accrued and deferred personnel compensation
|569,347
|495,533
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|902,727
|377,170
|Related party notes payable, net - current maturities
|2,711,171
|819,531
|Notes payable, net - current maturities
|32,617
|69,052
|Operating lease liability
|251,665
|229,240
|Other current liabilities
|49,541
|9,071
|Total current liabilities
|8,373,128
|5,995,745
|Non-current liabilities
|Related party notes payable, net - long-term
|2,481,290
|2,498,711
|Notes payable, net - long-term
|31,092
|39,086
|Operating lease liability
|936,924
|1,188,589
|Other long-term liabilities
|—
|—
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,449,306
|3,726,386
|Total liabilities
|11,822,434
|9,722,131
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding
|61,311
|55,411
|Equity payable
|324,799
|100,862
|Additional paid-in capital
|108,806,353
|102,446,921
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(100,963
|)
|(52,088
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(117,896,409
|)
|(107,835,287
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(8,804,909
|)
|(5,284,181
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|$
|3,017,525
|$
|4,437,950
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|$
|3,017,525
|$
|4,437,950
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|Revenues
|$
|1,746,744
|$
|612,918
|$
|7,533,912
|$
|8,174,884
|Cost of revenues
|1,144,764
|979,731
|5,328,483
|4,302,370
|Gross profit
|601,980
|(366,813
|)
|2,205,429
|3,872,514
|Operating expenses
|Bad Debt
|40,383
|774,312
|40,383
|774,312
|General and administrative
|1,177,504
|92,866
|4,266,092
|3,584,721
|Sales and marketing
|838,225
|1,015,154
|2,616,596
|4,002,565
|Engineering, research, and development
|699,166
|1,507,579
|3,060,029
|3,583,773
|Goodwill Impairment
|552,476
|-
|552,476
|8,286
|Intangible asset impairment
|173,040
|85,169
|411,183
|85,169
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,208
|182,599
|417,258
|707,073
|Total operating expenses
|3,545,002
|3,657,679
|11,364,017
|12,745,899
|Loss from operations
|(2,943,022
|)
|(4,024,492
|)
|(9,158,588
|)
|(8,873,385
|)
|Other income/(expense)
|Interest income
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|-
|891,103
|Interest expense
|(217,291
|)
|(123,252
|)
|(737,745
|)
|(267,966
|)
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|-
|-
|(880
|)
|Loss on settlement of debt
|(49,503
|)
|-
|(49,503
|)
|-
|Settlement Losses
|-
|-
|(53,500
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|(351
|)
|(2,084
|)
|2,119
|(8,661
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(267,145
|)
|(125,336
|)
|(838,629
|)
|613,601
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,210,167
|)
|(4,149,828
|)
|(9,997,217
|)
|(8,259,784
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net Loss
|(3,210,167
|)
|(4,149,828
|)
|(9,997,217
|)
|(8,259,784
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|27,987
|3,427
|(48,875
|)
|(28,642
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,182,180
|)
|$
|(4,146,401
|)
|$
|(10,046,092
|)
|(8,288,426
|)
|Net loss per share:
|$
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic and Diluted
|61,311,155
|47,720,507
|61,311,155
|55,410,695
|Diluted
|59,241,798
|47,720,507
|59,241,798
|55,410,695
|Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss)
|(3,210,167
|)
|(4,149,828
|)
|$(9,997,217
|)
|$(8,259,784
|)
|Stock based compensation
|463,186
|226,417
|1,457,570
|997,274
|Depreciation and amortization
|789,724
|182,599
|1,380,917
|707,073
|Interest expense, net
|217,291
|123,252
|737,745
|267,961
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$(1,739,966
|)
|$(3,617,560
|)
|$(6,420,985
|)
|$(6,287,476
|)