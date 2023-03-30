Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2022 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



The Form 40-F, which includes the Company’s fiscal 2022 annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company’s website and on the SEC´s website.

Printed copies of the annual financial statements are available free of charge to Fortuna shareholders upon written request.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

