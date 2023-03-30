Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Payouts Relating to the Termination of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund, Purpose US Dividend Fund and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today additional information regarding the termination of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund, Purpose US Dividend Fund and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF (collectively, the “Funds”) that was announced on January 19, 2023.



On March 29, 2023, Purpose redeemed all of the issued and outstanding (i) ETF shares, Series A shares and Series F shares of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund; (ii) ETF units, ETF non-currency hedged units, Class A units, Class A non-currency hedged units, Class F units and Class F non-currency hedged units of Purpose US Dividend Fund; and (iii) ETF units, Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units, U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units, Class A non-currency hedged units, Class F non-currency hedged units and Class I non-currency hedged units of Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF.

The (i) ETF shares of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund were voluntarily delisted from the NEO Exchange on March 27, 2023, at the close and (ii) the ETF units and ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose US Dividend Fund and the ETF units, Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units and U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 27, 2023, at the close.

Fund securityholders will receive the following amounts on or about March 31, 2023, in connection with the termination of the Funds and no action is required to be taken by securityholders to receive such amounts.

Fund Class / series of share/unit Ticker/

FundSERV Redemption amount1 Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund







ETF shares NEO: BHAV $20.8873 Series A shares PFC2800 $19.7150 Series F shares PFC2801 $20.9203 Purpose US Dividend Fund



























ETF units TSX: PUD $23.3452 ETF non-currency hedged units TSX: PUD.B $30.0167 Class A units PFC1500 $21.2771 Class A non-currency hedged units PFC1570 $27.4089 Class A non-currency hedged units

(USD purchase option) PFC1580 US$20.2034 Class F units PFC1501 $23.3448 Class F non-currency hedged units PFC1571 $30.0852 Class F non-currency hedged units

(USD purchase option) PFC1581 US$22.1761 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF



















ETF units TSX: CRYP $5.5942 Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units TSX: CRYP.B $6.1020 U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units TSX: CRYP.U US$5.7435 Class A non-currency hedged units PFC6070 $6.6881 Class F non-currency hedged units PFC6071 $6.5178 Class I non-currency hedged units PFC6072 $6.5999

1 In Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless stated otherwise.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.