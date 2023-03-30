Target Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 30, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) (“Target” or the “Company”) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Target securities (NYSE: TGT) between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A Complaint was filed on March 29, 2023 against the Company and some of its officers, claiming that they had made false and/or misleading statements. The defendants had allegedly misrepresented and concealed important information concerning Target's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (i) Target's plan to cope with supply chain constraints by over-ordering inventory significantly restricted the Company's ability to adapt to changing consumer trends; (ii) as a result, Target could not make use of the valuable insights gained from the high demand during the pandemic to respond quickly to changing trends; and (iii) because Target failed to adapt to changes in consumer behavior in a timely manner, its sales decreased, and the Company was left with an excess of inventory, which forced it to offer significant discounts, causing a significant impact on the Company's financial performance. When the truth was revealed, Target's common stock plummeted, causing harm to investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising