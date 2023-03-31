Piperidine Market is projected to reach $86 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Piperidine Market is projected to grow from USD 64 million in 2022 to USD 86 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Piperidine is widely used as intermediates in more than 280 APIs of various therapeutic segments and in synthesis of pharmaceuticals. In agrochemicals, piperidine is part of the finished active ingredient or they may used as a solvent, base, catalyst, or other processing aid during the manufacturing process.

List of Key Players in Piperidine Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Koei Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) Vertellus (US) Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India) Vasudha Pharma (India) Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India) Avantor Inc. (US) Allchem Lifescience Pvt. Ltd. (India) Toronto Research Chemicals (Canada) Merck KGaA (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Piperidine Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry. Restraints: Rising raw material prices. Opportunity: Emergence of piperidine and its derivatives as antimetastatic and antiproliferation drug. Challenges: Health risks associated with piperidine.

Key Findings of the Study:

99% purity segment to dominate the piperidine market in terms of value during the forecast period Pharmaceutical end use industry segment to dominate the piperidine market during the forecast period Europe is the second-largest market for piperidine market during the forecast period

In rubber industry piperidine is used as curing agent for rubber and epoxy resins. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand of pharmaceutical drug in treatment of chronic disease and drug for ageing-related. In addition, agrochemical demand is increasing pertaining to growing food requirements, improve crop yield, and ensure crop protection.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into 98% purity and 99% purity. 99% purity segment accounts for greater share than 98% purity segment. This is attributed to its wide application in pharmaceutical industry. 99% purity is used more to ensure quality control in pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of end use industry the market is segmented into agrochemicals, pharmaceutical, rubber, and others. Pharmaceutical end use industry is projected to account for largest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of disease in aging population and growing diversity of therapeutic drugs.

Asia Pacific is the largest market in the global piperidine market during the forecast period. The large market share in Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical APIs and crop protection chemicals. China and India are the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The market is growing in these economies pertaining to the growing population, rise in per capita income, governmental investment in healthcare facilities, and better health insurance scheme by the government.

