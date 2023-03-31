Aloe Vera Extract Market Size to Hit USD 4.55 Billion by 2030 | With a 8.0% CAGR

Pune, India, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aloe vera extract market size was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.65 billion in 2023 to USD 4.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Aloe vera is succulent, which is derived from the Arabian Peninsula and is known to treat numerous diseases and disorders. It is widely used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries. Increasing usage of the extract in aloe-based drinks is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Aloe Vera Extract Market, 2023-2030.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Challenges Impacted Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the global consumption of the food and beverage industry severely. Supply chain challenges were also witnessed by the manufacturers, leading to the fluctuation in raw material prices. After the pandemic, the demand for aloe vera has been surging in regions such as Europe and North America. There is increasing demand for the extract, owing to its health benefits and consumer inclination toward natural products amid the pandemic.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Aloe Farms, Inc. (U.S.)

Lily of the Desert Organic (U.S.)

Terry Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A. (Costa Rica)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Aloe Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.)

Aloecorp, Inc.(U.S.)

Calmino Group AB (Sweden)

Roche (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.0 % 2030 Value Projection USD 4.55 Billion Base Year 2022 Aloe Vera Extract Market Size in 2023 USD 2.65 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 208 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Aloe Vera Extract Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Organic Healthcare Products to Propel the Demand for the Product

Segments

By Product Form

Liquid

Gel

Powder

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for Organic Healthcare Products to Propel the Demand for the Product

Increasing demand for organic healthcare products is anticipated to drive the aloe vera extract market growth. Aloe vera is useful for various diabetic, skin, and hair diseases. Natural, organic, and herbal extracts are utilized nowadays to treat a huge number of the population suffering from diabetes. It lessens dental plaque, helps in treating canker sores, reduces constipation, relieves gum inflammation, and lowers blood sugar levels. The increasing popularity of aloe vera extract as a natural and herbal ingredient in skincare and cosmetics is expected to propel market growth.

However, the adverse effects of the extract are expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Lead Market Share Due to the Demand for Nutritional Health Supplements

Europe is expected to have a high part in the aloe vera extract market share due to the demand for nutritional health and supplements products. The demand for such products is derived from various countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France. Health and wellness companies are incorporating organic and natural ingredients and enhancing their product portfolio.

After Europe, Asia Pacific witnessed the highest CAGR due to growing applications in countries such as India and China. These countries are the major countries for imports and exports.

North America emerged as one of the significant markets due to the usage of the product in utilization for treating hair loss, gum diseases, and cancer. In Mexico, the aloe vera plant is produced throughout the Yucatán Peninsula.

Competitive Landscape

Celebrity Endorsements of Beauty Products to Progress Market Growth

The global aloe vera extract market has lucrative opportunities due to upsurge in the coming years with the growing inclination toward natural and organic ingredients. Celebrity endorsements of beauty products infused with the extract are set to influence the buying decisions and simultaneously increase the demand for the extract. In October 2019, Rob Lowe launched a new skincare product line, Cobalt, a young preserving affordable luxury skincare products that has aloe vera extract as an ingredient.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form Liquid Gel Powder Others By Application Food & Beverages Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals By Distribution Channel Offline Online By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

July 2022- Organic Harvest, an organic beauty and personal care company, launched a new range of organic Aloe Vera Gel, which is available in four different variants.

