Gatos Silver Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K and Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“2022 Form 10-K’) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



On March 31, 2023 the Company expects to provide more information on the rescheduling of its 2022 Form 10-K filing.

The Company also advised that its investor and analyst call originally scheduled for March 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET will be postponed until after filing of its 2022 Form 10-K.

