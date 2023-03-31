Press release 03/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems ships first X-Series prototype

Kolding, Denmark, 31 March 2023 – Green Hydrogen Systems has shipped the first X-Series prototype electrolyser for site installation and tests at GreenLab in Skive, Denmark.

Following the on-site X-Series prototype installation and subject to the planned testing during Q2 and Q3 2023 leading to a successful product validation, Green Hydrogen Systems expects to initiate sales of the commercial X-Series 6MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser product during Q4 2023.

“We are glad to announce such an important milestone for Green Hydrogen Systems. The installation and on-site testing and validation of our innovative new electrolyser at GreenLab are important next steps for the product advancement from prototype towards a commercial product,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen.

The shipment of the first X-Series prototype from the assembly facilities in Kolding, Denmark follows intensive efforts throughout the various stages from production design, product development and final assembly before the X-Series prototype is shipped to GreenLab for on-site installation, testing and further product validation.

The X-Series prototype is a 6MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser, building on Green Hydrogen Systems’ commercial A90 A-Series core stack technology. The X-Series prototype will be installed and tested on-site at GreenLab as an integrated part of the GreenHyScale project.

The GreenHyScale project is supported by funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme with an intention to scale up to a 100MW electrolyser capacity.

For more info please contact:

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable electricity. With a wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the fundamental shift in our energy systems towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy companies.

