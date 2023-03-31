Quadient: Quadient announces its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

English French

Quadient announces its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, 31 March 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris : FR0000120560, QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme, as it complies with the criteria for inclusion set by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and as modified by the Pacte law n° 2019-486 on 22 May 2019.

The criteria for European companies to be eligible to the scheme are: having less than 5,000 employees, and a total revenue below €1,500 million or total assets below €2,000 million. Based on Quadient’s consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year ended 31 January 2023, the Group had 4,846 employees and revenues of €1,081 million.

As a consequence, investment in Quadient shares can be made through PEA-PME accounts.

Calendar

Quadient will publish its Q1 2023 sales on 31 May 2023

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com







Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment